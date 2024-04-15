Digital Textile Printing Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, Leading Players And Forecast To 2030

Digital Textile Printing Market to Garner $8.8 Bn, Globally, By 2027 at 19.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Digital Textile Printing Market," forecasting robust growth from 2020 to 2027. Valued at $2.2 billion in 2019, the market is anticipated to reach $8.8 billion, with a remarkable 19.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

The market's growth is propelled by the increasing demand for 3D printing technologies, advancements in printing methods, and evolving fashion trends. However, challenges such as high equipment and raw material costs, as well as environmental concerns, pose restraints. Nonetheless, emerging economies present new opportunities for market players.

Technology Overview:

Digital textile printing, an inkjet-based method, enables manufacturers to print various designs on fabric. Different ink types, such as reactive, acid, direct disperse, sublimation, pigment, and others, are used based on the fabric type. The process involves feeding the fabric into a printing device, adding ink in small droplets, and finishing with heat or steam treatment. Manufacturers increasingly favor digital printing over dyed fabrics due to technological advancements.

Segment Insights:

The sublimation segment dominated the market in 2019, driven by the demand for dye-sublimation and customized printing services. However, the pigments segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their durability and color stability, particularly in fashion and sportswear.

Application Trends:

In terms of applications, the display & others segment held the largest share in 2019, attributed to the adoption of eco-friendly inks in electronic circuits. Nonetheless, the household segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR, benefiting from digital textile printing's flexibility in color and design.

Regional Dynamics:

Europe led the global market in 2019, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. Europe's dominance is attributed to a large number of manufacturers and growing demand for digital textile printing. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, driven by the demand for low-cost cotton fabric in household products. North America is also expected to register significant growth during the study period.

Key Market Players:

Major players in the digital textile printing market include Huntsman Corporation, Am Printex Solutions, Ags Transact Technologies Limited, and others. These players drive market growth through innovation and strategic partnerships.

