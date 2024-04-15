Hontiveros to PNP: Revoke Quiboloy's firearms license, catch the fugitive now

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to revoke and cancel fugitive Apollo Quiboloy's license to own and possess firearms.

The senator made the statement after photos and videos circulated online of his alleged private army training with firearms.

"Quiboloy is armed and dangerous. Buhay na buhay ang mga armadong sundalo niya na handang magpakamatay para sa kanya. The PNP should confiscate these firearms at once," Hontiveros said.

Last week, the PNP said in a press conference that Quiboloy, who has registered at least 19 firearms, cannot be considered "armed and dangerous" because he had no previous record of violence nor a record of employing private armed groups.

"The PNP should do better. Alam na ng lahat sa social media na may private army siya, pero bakit parang nagbubulag-bulagan pa sila? Pugante na si Quiboloy kaya huwag na dapat mag-alangan ang PNP na bawiin ang mga armas niya," the senator said.

Hontiveros also stressed that the PNP should exhaust all efforts to finally pin Quiboloy down, especially since the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader already faces two warrants of arrest.

"I urge the new PNP chief, PGen Rommel Marbil, to step up. There could be a failure of intelligence if it takes this long to locate Quiboloy's whereabouts. Dalawang warrants of arrest na ang na-issue pero di pa maaresto. Along with his private army, he is a threat to peace and order in the country," Hontiveros concluded.