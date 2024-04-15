PENALIZE MAYNILAD OVER SALES "SINKHOLE" - REVILLA

SENATE Committee of Public Works Chairman Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. demanded that Maynilad and its contractors be penalized over the huge hole that appeared in the middle of Sales Road in Pasay City on Sunday (April 14).

According to the report of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the "sinkhole" was caused by a leak from the water pipeline of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. The opening of the hole measures 2 meters by 3 meters but the hollow space inside is much wider. It also goes down as deep as 8-10 feet.

"Dapat mapanagot ang Maynilad at ang mga contractors nila dito! This poses great danger lalo na sa mga motorista, at kung di agad nakita at napabayaan, baka pati sa mga residential properties at buildings sa area. Kung makikita niyo nga yung butas, malapit na siya sa pundasyon ng NAIAX elevated highway. Nakakatakot ang posibleng epekto nito kung sakali," the solon said in exasperation.

Revilla said that the water concessionaire should be held accountable so that they will become more responsible with the impacts of their service.

"Hindi pwedeng hayaan lang na ire-repair tapos wala na. Hindi 'yon accountability. Dapat may managot para magsilbing daan ito para mas maging proactive ang mga service providers sa mga projects nila, hindi lang basta reactive kapag may problema na. Ilang beses na tayo nakakatanggap ng report na may pumutok na pipe sa ganito, minsan nagdudulot pa ng baha at nakaka-abala. Dapat bago pa lang magkaroon ng leak, na-check na. Tuloy-tuloy dapat ang inspection at maintenance," the Senate Public Works Chairperson explained.

As of the morning of April 15 (Monday), DPWH said that they are already prepared filling the void and repair the said damage.