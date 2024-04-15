PHILIPPINES, April 15 - Press Release

April 15, 2024 Robin: Saving Lives Should be Priority of AFP Reservist Training Saving lives should be the priority of the training of reservists of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed Monday at the Basic Citizen Military Course in the Senate, where actor Enrico Raphael "Rocco" Nacino was the inspirational speaker. Padilla said the nation needs more members of the AFP nurse corps like Nacino, to respond to calamities and unexpected incidents, especially with conflicts erupting in many parts of the globe. "Kailangan natin ng Nurse Corps sapagka't pag may nangyaring kalamidad o di inaasahang gulo kailangan natin ng mga nurse corps, ng alam ang gagawin pag emergency (We need the Nurse Corps so if there are calamities or unexpected incidents, they would know how to respond)," he said. "Meron kaya tayong ganyan karaming anti-missile, anti-aircraft at anti-drone? (Pero) kung lahat matuto tayo ng emergency services yan na lang muna kasi wala tayong maipagmamalaki sa weapon (Do we have capabilities against missiles, aircraft and drones? We don't yet, so we need to learn emergency services for now)," he added. In his inspirational talk, Nacino - a 2nd Lieutenant in the Nurse Corps of the AFP Reserve Command's Civil Military Affair Brigade - stressed the importance of helping fellow Filipinos. Nacino said he started his BCMC training in 2016 to prepare for his role in the adaptation of the Korean series "Descendants of the Sun." Meanwhile, Padilla said he hopes the bill for a mandatory Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) will gain ground in the Senate, saying it is much needed now. "Sana ma-encourage ang kapatid kong senador na ipasa ang mandatory ROTC. Sana maintindihan. Alam kong naintindihan nila. Alam kong nakukuha niya point namin (I hope our fellow senators will be encouraged to pass the bill on the mandatory ROTC. I know they understand our point)," he said. Robin: Pagsagip sa Buhay, Dapat Prayoridad ng AFP Reservist Training Pagsagip sa buhay ang dapat na maging prayoridad ng pagsasanay sa mga reservists ng Armed Forces of the Philippines. Iginiit ito ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes, kung saan naging inspirational speaker sa Basic Citizen Military Course sa Senado ang aktor na si Enrico Raphael "Rocco" Nacino. Ani Padilla, kailangan ang mga tulad ng nurse corps sa AFP tulad ni Nacino, para makatugon agad sa mga kalamidad at hindi-inaasahang gulo - lalo na't may sumisiklab na giyera sa ibang bahagi ng mundo. "Kailangan natin ng nurse corps sapagka't pag may nangyaring kalamidad o di inaasahang gulo kailangan natin ng mga nurse corps, ng alam ang gagawin pag emergency," aniya. "Meron kaya tayong ganyan karaming anti-missile, anti-aircraft at anti-drone? (Pero) kung lahat matuto tayo ng emergency services yan na lang muna kasi wala tayong maipagmamalaki sa weapon," dagdag niya. Sa kanyang inspirational talk, iginiit ni Nacino na isang 2nd Lieutenant sa Nurse Corps ng Civil Military Affair Brigade ng AFP Reserve Command, malaking bagay ang matulungan ang kababayan. Ani Nacino, nagsimula siyang magsanay sa BCMC noong 2016 bilang paghanda sa kanyang teleseryeng "Descendants of the Sun." Samantala, umaasa si Padilla na maging prayoridad ang panukalang batas para sa mandatory Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) sa Senado, dahil kailangan ito ng ating mga kababayan. "Sana ma-encourage ang kapatid kong senador na ipasa ang mandatory ROTC. Sana maintindihan. Alam kong naintindihan nila. Alam kong nakukuha niya point namin," aniya.