Increase in Prevalence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis is Boosting the Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market
Increase in prevalence of chronic rhinosinusitis, and huge product pipeline drive the growth of the global nasal polyps treatment market.
The global nasal polyps treatment market size was valued at $2.48 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.24 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.60% from 2021 to 2030.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Nasal Polyps Treatment Market by Type of Treatment (Corticosteroids, Antibiotics, Leukotriene Inhibitors, and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Nasal, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". According to the report, the global nasal polyps treatment industry generated $2.48 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $4.24 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.
The global nasal polyps treatment market is experiencing growth propelled by the swift adoption of minimally-invasive surgical techniques, an increase in chronic rhinosinusitis cases, and a robust product pipeline. Yet, challenges such as the high expenses and risks linked with sinus surgeries, as well as adverse effects from steroid therapies, impede market expansion. Nonetheless, advancements in technology for nasal polyps treatment offer promising opportunities in the foreseeable future.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
In 2020, the nasal route of administration dominated the global nasal polyps treatment market, capturing over half of the market share, and is expected to retain its dominant position in the forecast period. This is attributed to the effectiveness of nasal delivery in administering drugs compared to alternative routes such as oral administration. Additionally, the nasal segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. Another administration route addressed in the report is oral.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝
In 2020, retail pharmacies held the largest market share in the global nasal polyps treatment market, contributing almost half of the total market, and are anticipated to maintain their leading position in the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing preference for retail pharmacies among the population, given their long-standing presence and conventional role in distributing nasal polyps treatment products like corticosteroids, antibiotics, and leukotriene inhibitors to consumers. Furthermore, the retail pharmacies segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report also discusses hospital pharmacies and online pharmacies as other distribution channels.
In 2020, North America dominated the global nasal polyps treatment market, capturing nearly half of the total revenue share. This was primarily driven by the presence of major industry players, particularly in countries like the U.S. Additionally, factors such as a sizable population affected by nasal polyps, a rise in chronic rhinosinusitis cases, and an increase in sinus surgeries contributed to the region's growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, a surge in nasal polyps prevalence, along with associated conditions like
𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:-
AstraZeneca plc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Intersect ENT Inc.
Merck & Co Inc.
Novartis International AG
OptiNose US
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Sanofi S.A
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲
By type of treatment, the corticosteroids segment held largest share in the global market in 2020.
By route of administration, the nasal segment held largest nasal polyps treatment market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment dominated the global nasal polyps treatment market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.
On the basis of region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global nasal polyps treatment market along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the nasal polyps treatment market growth is provided in the report.
Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing nasal polyps treatment market opportunities.
Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the application and products of nasal polyps treatment used across the globe.
Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the nasal polyps treatment market.
