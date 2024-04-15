Deputy PM’s visit shows Việt Nam’s great attention to Cuba: researcher

VIETNAM, April 15 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang’s official visit to Cuba from April 14 to 19 demonstrates the great attention Việt Nam pays to the special relations and time-honoured friendship with the Caribbean nation, said Ruvislei Gonzalez Saez, senior researcher at the Cuban Centre for International Policy Studies of Cuba.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, he said Cuba welcomed Vietnamese Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà within the framework of the G77 plus China Summit in 2023.

Last year, Lê Minh Khái, another Deputy PM of Vietnam, hosted Vice President of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba Ana Maria Mari Machado in Hà Nội.

Gonzalez highlighted the practicality of this time’s visit, which he believed is a chance for not only the Vietnamese Government to promote interaction with Cuban partners but also Vietnamese enterprises to gain a deeper insight into the current situation of Cuba.

The expert, who is also Vice Chairman of the Cuba-Việt Nam Friendship Organisation, noted that Việt Nam has consistently shown long-lasting solidarity with Cuba. The two sides have always stood ready to give wholehearted assistance to each other.

During the visit, Quang will also attend the 41st meeting of the countries’ Inter-Governmental Committee, the first in-person session of this committee after the COVID-19 pandemic, which is important to promoting direct exchanges.

The focus of this visit is to continue enhancing the political relationship, which is now at its prime, and lifting economic ties on par with that relationship. Through visits to important economic entities of Vietnam in Cuba and the search for new opportunities for boosting exchanges with the youth of Cuba, the trip is a step to implement Việt Nam’s economic and people-to-people diplomacy.

Gonzalez perceived that the two countries have exerted unceasing efforts in recent years to strengthen cooperation at all levels. Many cooperation projects have been expanded, especially in the field of agriculture and food which holds strategic significance to Cuba.

He suggested the countries continue tapping into available advantages to further step up partnerships in health care, biotechnology, climate change fight, and education. They also boast much potential for reinforcing ties in developing renewable energy. — VNS