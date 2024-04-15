5G Security Market on the Rise: Companies Invest Billions in Cyber Protection

5G Security Market

Growing digitalization and internet penetration around the world are positively impacting the growth of the 5G security market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “5G Security Market," The 5G security market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $37.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 40.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The 5G security market refers to the sector within the broader cybersecurity industry that focuses specifically on securing 5G networks, technologies, and services. As 5G technology becomes more widespread, it introduces a host of new cybersecurity challenges and vulnerabilities. The 5G security market aims to address these challenges by developing and offering solutions that protect 5G networks from various threats, such as cyberattacks, data breaches, malware, and other forms of malicious activity.

The world is moving toward 5G technology. As 5G becomes more prevalent and usable, its adoption in businesses is anticipated to grow rapidly. The promise of 5G technology makes it an ideal choice for organizations that need to monitor and control solutions at remote locations. However, many of these organizations such as critical infrastructure, healthcare, and similar industries are the ones that are most targeted and vulnerable to cyber threats.

Furthermore, 5G security provides solutions that can aid these organizations to securely deploy IoT and other devices on 5G networks. This includes IoT security solutions tailored to industry-specific needs and capable of protecting IoT devices from their initial connection to the network to blocking both known and zero-day attacks. Such factors provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, 5G’s ability to support a much higher density of devices means that many IoT devices can be effectively deployed in a location without negatively impacting each other’s network connectivity. As a result, 5G makes the widespread deployment of IoT devices possible, especially in remote locations where traditional network connectivity is unavailable or expensive. Such trends are projected to positively impact the 5G security market forecast.

Based on industry vertical, IT and telecom sector dominated the 5G security market sizee in the 2021, owing to surge in need for improvement and optimization of infrastructure among telecom operators and continuous innovation in the IT & telecom sector. IT and Telecom industry is able to focus on providing excellent service to their clients, which would provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market. However, the energy and utilities sector witness the market growth in the upcoming years and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. The adoption of 5G security solution in this sector, improves the digital transformation roadmap that is reliable, secure, scalable, and it allows the utilities to deliver improved customer experience and enhance performance, which would boost the growth of the market nearly future.

By organization size, the large enterprises segment held the major share in 2031, holding more than two-thirds of the global 5G Security market revenue. Surge in adoption of 5G security solutions in large businesses open numerous opportunities for the growth of the segment. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment, simultaneously, would display the fastest CAGR of 43.2% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as surge in digitalization and increase government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world drive the growth of the segment.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than two-thirds of the global 5G Security market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. This is due to the ability of 5G security to transform industries globally, such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare. The services segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 44.2% during the forecast period. This is because 5G security services reduce the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment.

Region-wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the 5G security market. Adoption of 5G security solution growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience is expected to fuel the market growth in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Surge in digitalization toward business operation, is projected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the 5G security market in Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players:

• AT&T Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Juniper Networks Inc.

• Nokia Corporation

• Palo Alto Networks

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• Trend Micro Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global 5G Security market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

