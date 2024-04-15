DIRECT DIGITAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Direct Digital Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Direct Digital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DRCT) on behalf of Direct Digital stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Direct Digital has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On March 26, 2024, Direct Digital Holdings reported fourth-quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2023, The Company reported revenue of $41 million missing consensus estimates by $24.95 million. EPS for the quarter was ($0.08) and consensus estimates was for earnings of $.26.

On this news, Direct Digital Holdings stock was trading 48% lower in after-hours trading on March 26, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Direct Digital shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

