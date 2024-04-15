Waterjet Cutting Machines Market Grows at a Surprising CAGR 6.1% by 2030

High demand in aerospace, automotive, and metal fabrication sectors is projected to grow at a significant rate.

Rise in automation in the industrial sector and surge in acceptance of high-pressure water cutting in a variety of applications have boosted the growth of global waterjet cutting machines market. Technological improvements such as adoption of high-speed and high-pressure waterjet machines would open new opportunities for the market players.

As per the report, the global waterjet cutting machines industry generated $1.09 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment dominated the market

By type, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global waterjet cutting machines market. In addition, the segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, due to their use to cut hard materials such as stone, glass, concrete, and metals. The report also includes an analysis of non-abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment.

The electronics segment to register the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the electronics segment is anticipated is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. However, the automotive segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global waterjet cutting machines market, as these machines are used in production of metal gaskets for antique automobiles, brake disks, clutch, and other components.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the lion's share

By region, the global waterjet cutting machines market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, due to rise in applications of waterjet cutting technology in sectors including food & beverage, healthcare, and automotive.

Top Players:

The key players operating in the global waterjet cutting machine are Colfax Corporation, Conzzeta (Bystronic Laser AG), Dardi International Corporation, Flow International Corporation (Shape Tech Group), KMT Waterjet, OMAX Corporation, Resato International B.V., Jet Edge, and Wardjet, Belotti SPA.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging waterjet cutting machines market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the abrasive waterjet cutting machines segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 6.4% during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in the market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

The global waterjet cutting machines market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the waterjet cutting machines market.

The report provides an waterjet cutting machines market analysis and emerging opportunities of the market.

In-depth waterjet cutting machines market forecast is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

The global waterjet cutting machines market growth analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

