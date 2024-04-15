Research Methodology: Battery Electric Vehicle Market Analysis Approach 2023-2032

Market Research Report

Battery Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, consumers are more inclined toward battery electric vehicles (BEVs), owing to the negative effect of climate change along with alarming pollution levels recorded in the major cities. Battery electric vehicles market are fully electric vehicles that utilize electricity stored in rechargeable battery packs to power the vehicle. BEVs are powered entirely by electricity and do not use any secondary source like hydrogen cell or internal combustion engine for power generation. Moreover, BEVs do not emit any hazardous emission like gasoline engines and are more cost-effective. Additionally, BEVs do not require transportation of energy like hydrogen-cell powered. With technological advancements the capacity of battery has increased without affecting the size of battery.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Rise in environmental awareness and unhealthy air index is the major driving factor of battery electric vehicle market. Additionally, supportive government policies for cleaner technologies are encouraging the use of BEVs. Besides, heavy investments made by government on increasing the infrastructure required for BEVs are surging the market. Moreover, the factors that favor BEVs over conventional vehicles are cost-effectiveness, noise reduction, lower maintenance cost, reduced vibration, availability of instant torque, and higher efficiency. However, high initial cost associated with BEVs could hamper the market growth. Furthermore, with technological advancements the increased driving range and improved performance along with fast charging options is proliferating the market growth.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐄𝐕𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The solar charging technology is being developed to support the vehicle’s main power source, improving mileage and reducing CO2 emissions. The system will have the capability to charge the batteries of electric vehicles helping to improve fuel efficiency. For instance, Hyundai Motor group has introduced a light-weight solar roof for BEVs. Additionally, Kia Motors is planning to introduce solar roof charging technology. Further, Toyota starts testing high-efficiency solar cells for electric cars which could add 35 miles of range.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• The reach of novel coronavirus has increased and is affecting a majority of world population.

• Moreover, the economies have slowed down and consumer spending has decreased.

• Additionally, the production of battery electric vehicle market has been stopped due to lockdown and supply chain has been disrupted.

• However, BEVs market is forecasted to show positive signs post lockdown. Also, global lockdown has raised the environmental awareness among people. This will positively impact the BEVs market in long run.

• Sales of cars like VW Nils and Audi concept which are focused on individual transport could grow due to this pandemic.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The industry leaders are focusing to squeeze range out of lithium-ion batteries in BEVs. With increased range of driving, the sales of BEVs will boost globally. Moreover, Tesla is expected to reveal new battery technologies at the upcoming “Battery day” event. Further, Tesla CEO has revealed that newer batteries will be cheaper; thereby, bringing the cost of BEVs in line with gasoline models. Additionally, Tesla has filed a patent for “million-mile” battery which would last more than 4,000 charge cycles. Meanwhile, GM are on the verge of developing million-mile battery concept.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the battery electric vehicle industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed battery electric vehicle market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• Tesla, Inc.

• Nissan Motor Corporation

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• Volkswagen AG

• BMW

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Groupe Renault

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• What are the leading market players active in the battery electric vehicle market?

• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

