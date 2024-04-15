Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane unveils treatment centre Delmas, 15 Apr

Mpumalanga Premier, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane is to unveil an in-patient treatment centre, established to rehabilitate victims of drug substance abuse in Delmas, Victor Khanye Local Municipality. The Provincial Government established the centre based on a research which depicts a high prevalence of substance use disorder in various settlements in the Nkangala District.

The centre admits male youth above 18 years and adult service users on both voluntary and involuntary basis. Amongst the employees at the centre are professional nurses, social workers and youth care supervisors, whose services include drug testing, health screening, drug awareness campaigns and treatment of patients.

Premier Mtshweni-Tsipane says the government has been working with various stakeholders to save the lives of vulnerable people over the past 30 years of democracy. She says the Nkangala in-patient treatment centre is an extension of the support measure and affirms government as a welfare state that looks after the citizens irrespective of their conditions.

MEC for Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Ntshalintshali and Executive Mayors, Cllr. Thomas Ngwenya and Cllr. Vusi Bhuda of Nkangala District and Victor Khanye Local Municipality respectively, are among the dignitaries to accompany the Premier during the unveiling of the centre.

Details of the function are as follow:

Date : Monday, 15 April 2024

Venue : Nkangala In-Patient Treatment Centre, Victor Khanye Municipality, Nkangala District

Time : 09h00

Members of the media are invited. For confirmation, contact Mr Centie Ngubane (Department of Social Development) on 076 941 7887 or Ms Sibongile Mkani-Mpolweni (Premier’s Spokesperson) on 082 967 2138.

Enquiries:

Mr George Mthethwa - Provincial Government Spokesperson

Tel: (013) 766 2242/ 083 302 2774

