Submit Release
News Search

There were 239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,465 in the last 365 days.

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa safe after vehicle accident

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity, was involved in an accident this afternoon, 14 April 2024, while travelling  from the North West Province to Gauteng. 

The accident involved the car the  Minister was being driven in with two protectors, and another vehicle. 

All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and after a thorough examination, the Minister has been discharged without hospital admission. 

The Minister is doing well and has expressed  his heartfelt and sincere wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident. 

He also sends best  wishes to all individuals affected by the incident.

Media enquires:
Tsakane Khambane, Ministry of Electricity
Cell: 082 084 5566
E-mail: Tsakane@presidency.gov.za

You just read:

Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa safe after vehicle accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more