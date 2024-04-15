Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa safe after vehicle accident

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity, was involved in an accident this afternoon, 14 April 2024, while travelling from the North West Province to Gauteng.

The accident involved the car the Minister was being driven in with two protectors, and another vehicle.

All individuals involved in the accident received prompt medical attention, and after a thorough examination, the Minister has been discharged without hospital admission.

The Minister is doing well and has expressed his heartfelt and sincere wishes for a speedy and optimal recovery to those injured in the accident.

He also sends best wishes to all individuals affected by the incident.

Media enquires:

Tsakane Khambane, Ministry of Electricity

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane@presidency.gov.za