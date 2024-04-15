Submit Release
Electoral Commission briefs media on key aspects of elections timetable, 16 Apr

The Electoral Commission will brief the media on key aspects of the Elections Timetable in the run-up to election day. The briefing will cover, among other things, special vote applications, a list of voting stations, notification to vote out-of-country, and a breakdown of the candidates contesting in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date:    Tuesday, 16 April 2024
Time:    11h00 – 12h00
Venue:    Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion

Kindly confirm your attendance with Ms Hlengiwe Makhoba or Ms Khanyi Nkosi at spokesperson@elections.org.za or call/WhatsApp 074 241 7736 /084 777 0022.

For media queries: Please contact
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za
 

