Electoral Commission briefs media on key aspects of elections timetable, 16 Apr

The Electoral Commission will brief the media on key aspects of the Elections Timetable in the run-up to election day. The briefing will cover, among other things, special vote applications, a list of voting stations, notification to vote out-of-country, and a breakdown of the candidates contesting in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Time: 11h00 – 12h00

Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion

Kindly confirm your attendance with Ms Hlengiwe Makhoba or Ms Khanyi Nkosi at spokesperson@elections.org.za or call/WhatsApp 074 241 7736 /084 777 0022.

For media queries: Please contact

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

