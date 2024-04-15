Electoral Commission briefs media on key aspects of elections timetable, 16 Apr
The Electoral Commission will brief the media on key aspects of the Elections Timetable in the run-up to election day. The briefing will cover, among other things, special vote applications, a list of voting stations, notification to vote out-of-country, and a breakdown of the candidates contesting in the 2024 national and provincial elections.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 16 April 2024
Time: 11h00 – 12h00
Venue: Election House, Riverside Office Park, 1303 Heuwel Avenue, Centurion
Kindly confirm your attendance with Ms Hlengiwe Makhoba or Ms Khanyi Nkosi at spokesperson@elections.org.za or call/WhatsApp 074 241 7736 /084 777 0022.
For media queries: Please contact
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za