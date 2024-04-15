Transportation Battery Recycling Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2030 - Gopher Resource, Aqua Metals Inc, etc.

Transportation Battery Recycling Market

Advancement in Technology Foreseen to Drive the Global Transportation Battery Recycling Market from 2021 to 2030

Rising global demand for hybrid and electric vehicles fuels market growth. Indian Govt. initiatives further boost the electric vehicle sector.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past ten years, the market for Electric Vehicles (EVs) increased dramatically, partly due to aggressive sales goals set globally. Lithium-ion batteries must be carefully discarded at end-of-life to maximize reuse and recycling, which necessitates an effective and secure system for its collection and transportation. The transportation battery recycling market size was valued at $4.75 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $9.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17821

However, some of the disadvantages of these batteries are they contain heavy metals such as mercury and lead which are among the dangerous substances. These batteries retain some of their charge, which raises the possibility of an accidental discharge that might endanger or harm persons as well as nearby property. Large lithium-based batteries, like those used in automotive applications, may be mislabeled as lead-acid batteries by regional battery manufacturers. Due to these problems, state or federal governments restrict the transportation and storage of used batteries. Additionally, some factors such as the accessibility with which raw materials for fresh batteries can be obtained, may reduce demand for recycled batteries. The wide variety and cheap cost of raw materials used in battery manufacturing, such as manganese, cobalt, nickel, and lithium, results in decreased battery manufacturing costs. The battery recycling procedure is costly, which may affect the final price of a recycled battery.

Developments such as manufacturing on a large scale, lower component prices, and adoption of technologies to boost battery capacity are factors leading to a decline in the prices of lithium-ion batteries. For instance, in the U.S., Battery Resources is planning to open a 154,000-square-foot recycling facility in August 2022, which is expected to be among the largest in North America region. Moreover, it will have the capacity to recycle 30,000 metric tons of lithium-ion batteries per year. These factors are anticipated to improve the transportation battery recycling market share over the coming years.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17821

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Transportation Battery Recycling industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Fortum, EnerSys

Call2Recycle, Inc.

Aqua Metals, Inc.

Gopher Resource

umicore

GEM Co., Ltd.

ECOBAT Logistics

battery solutions, llc

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/transportation-battery-recycling-market.html

The global transportation battery recycling market is segmented based on type, sources, and region. By type, it is classified into lithium-based battery, lead-acid battery, nickel-based battery, and others. By sources, it is classified into industrial batteries, automotive batteries, electronic appliances batteries, and others. By region, the transportation battery recycling market analysis is done across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive study of the global transportation battery recycling market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with Porter's five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17821

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Based on type, the lithium-based battery sub-segment emerged as the global dominating leader in 2021, and the lead-acid battery sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period

- Based on sources, the industrial batteries sub-segment emerged as the global dominating leader in 2021, and the automotive batteries sub-segment is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years, which in turn is projected to propel the transportation battery recycling market growth

- Based on region, the Europe market registered the highest market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

- The study also provides an in-depth analysis of the transportation battery recycling market forecast trends.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

𝟏. 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/11/11/2332543/0/en/Traction-Battery-Market-Is-Expected-to-Reach-69-2-Billion-by-2030-Says-AMR.html

𝟐. 𝐋𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐟𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2021/10/14/2314252/0/en/Lithium-Sulfur-Battery-Market-to-Reach-5-6-billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝟑. 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐨𝐱 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redox-flow-battery-market-to-reach-403-0-mn-globally-by-2026-at-15-2-cagr-amr-301040101.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.