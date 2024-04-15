Hydraulic Power Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2031 - Bosch Rexroth AG, Hydro-Tek Co Ltd, Eaton, etc.

Hydraulic Power Market

Advancement in Technology Foreseen to Drive the Global Hydraulic Power Market from 2021 to 2031

Growing industrial demand and automation in material handling spur hydraulic power market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydraulic power is a vital part of a hydraulic system as it can generate a significant quantum of power to initiate mostly any type of hydraulic ram. They draw power using Pascal’s law, i.e., through ratios of area and pressure. The hydraulic power industry includes applications such as machine tools, aerospace test equipment, automation systems, meat processing machinery, mobile equipment, rolling mill machinery, and material handling equipment. Also, they are applied in agricultural equipment, paper mill machinery, oil exploration, oil spill clean-up equipment, industrial process, marine equipment, construction equipment, and theatrical & production equipment. The hydraulic power market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2021, and the hydraulic power market is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in construction and increase in production capacities of oil fields coupled with a surge in stress on the agricultural sector is projected to drive the demand for hydraulic equipment. It has witnessed considerable growth in the past decades since its implementation in hydraulic machinery. The rise in demand for these machinery and rapid industrialization across the globe are the factors expected to foster the growth of the hydraulic power market. However, an increase in demand for alternative power systems such as electromechanical and electric drives with efficient clean, and shorter lead times are some of the factors hampering the hydraulic power market growth.

Hydraulic power consists of various components, such as a hydraulic motor and pump, reservoir/accumulators, and other accessories, such as filters, valves, tubes, regulators, and instruments used to monitor the performance of a hydraulic system. In 2021, there was a rapid increase in construction across the United States and Canada. The residential sector was a key driver of the increasing demand for more housing units needing hydraulic power. For instance, construction spending in the United States registered significant growth in 2021 compared to 2020. As of 2021, the average construction spending in the private sector was around USD 1230 billion and over USD 346 billion in the public sector, thus creating significant market demand for hydraulic power. Also, construction projects in Europe like Crossrail1, Crossrail2, Heathrow airport expansion, Hinkley Point C nuclear plant (UK), and Fehmarn Fixed Belt link (Denmark) are likely to increase the need for hydraulic power during the forecast period. In January 2020, there were nearly 343 pre-construction coal-powered thermal power plants worldwide. The pre-construction plants are estimated to have a capacity of around 299 GW, which may drive the hydraulic power market considerably.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Hydraulic Power industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Bosch Rexroth AG

Brevini Fluid Power S.p.A

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Weber Hydraulik GmbH

Hydac International GmbH

Hydro-Tek Co Ltd.

Bailey International LLC

Eaton Corporation

Energy Manufacturing Company Inc.

Hydromega

Branch Hydraulic Systems Ltd.

Related Fluid Power Ltd.

HCS Control Systems Ltd.

Danfoss

Siemens AG

Daikin Industries

The hydraulic power market forecast is segmented based on operating pressure, component, application, end-user, and region. Based on the operating pressure of hydraulic power, the market is segmented into 0-750 PSI, 750-2000 PSI, 2000-3000 PSI, and more than 3000 PSI. Based on components, it is classified into power components, control components, and auxiliary components. Based on application, the market is divided into cutting, grinding, milling, multi-tooling, forming, rubber & plastic, handling, simulation & testing, and others. Based on end-use, it is segmented into mobile, industrial, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- Japan contributes around 3.9% of the total hydraulic power market share and would exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2031.

- South Korea contributes around 2.51% of the total market share and would exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2031

- As per global hydraulic power market analysis, by operating pressure, the 2000-3000 PSI segment accounted for the largest share of 46.2% in 2021.

- By component, auxiliary component was the leading segment in 2021 comprising 47.6% of market share in 2021.

- By application, the cutting segment occupied a market share of 27.5% and is the leading segment in 2021.

- By end use, the mobile segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 contributing a market share of 45.2% in 2021.

- By region, North America was the leading segment in 2021expected to possess a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2031

