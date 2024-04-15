Master Planner Selected for Former West End Brewery Site

Global design firm Arup has been selected as the principal urban design consultant to master plan the former West End Brewery site at Thebarton.

Arup is the creative force behind many of the world’s most sustainable and innovative precincts including Battersea Power Station in London, Mixity in Amsterdam, and the La Trobe University City of the Future in Melbourne.

The award-winning consultancy will lead the transformation of the Port Road parcel, with an expert team of Australian and South Australian-based companies including Breathe Architects - responsible for the highly successful Nightingale Bowden project adjacent the Thebarton site - and Australia’s most awarded landscape architects TCL.

Collectively, they bring guaranteed global thinking that can be adapted to meet local needs, and a breadth of experience in complex urban environments that is expected to make the Thebarton development one of the most considered and well-planned developments ever delivered in South Australia.

The 8.4-hectare site will cater for a modern, mixed-use community, incorporating 1,000 new homes (20 per cent affordable) and significant opportunities for commercial, hospitality and retail, along with public green space.

The billion-dollar redevelopment aims to set a new international benchmark for mixed-use development and deliver positive community outcomes, including:

Pushing sustainability boundaries through integrated design that considers water, energy, movement, and biodiversity

Redefining liveability through welcoming public spaces, active streets, and a diverse mix of programs and events

Delivering a diverse mix of high-quality homes, including 20% affordable housing

Engaging with the Kaurna community to interweave Culture and Country into the project

Celebrate the site’s heritage buildings, structures and stories

Delivering ecological and community benefits, connecting to the River Torrens/Karrawirra Parri

Catalysing local investment

Work will begin immediately on the development of a master plan for the landmark site, enabling construction to commence in 2025. First residents are anticipated to move in, in 2027.

Fast-tracking early design and master planning will capitalise on the site’s ability to positively influence and combat strained market conditions thanks to its size and strategic location close to the city and public transport links.

It will also enable early consultation with the community and stakeholders, including Traditional landowners, setting the tone for the entire project.

Arup has a strong track record of meaningful two-way engagement, linking its master planners and consultants directly with the community to ensure granular issues and aspirations are considered and incorporated into design frameworks.

The West End Brewery closed in June 2021, marking the end of 135 years of brewing operations on the famed site. Beer was first brewed there in 1886 as the Torrenside Brewery.

The State Government reached an agreement to purchase the 8.4-hectare Thebarton site from Lion Beer Wine & Spirits Pty Ltd (Lion) for $61.5 million in September 2023.

Thorough consideration will also be given to preserve and highlight the site’s historic structures including the Walkerville Brewhouse and the plaque depicting the site of Colonel Light’s cottage (currently in storage), which are Local Heritage Places.

The master plan will build on the preliminary vision outlined by Renewal SA following its purchase from Lion last year.

The much-loved Riverbank Christmas Lights Display, on the south bank of the River Torrens, will also be retained.

The project, which will attract around $1 billion in construction and development value is estimated to create 4000 full-time equivalent jobs during construction, peaking at 1200 per year, plus around 187 new ongoing retail jobs once complete.

For drone vision and images of the site click here.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We want to create a world-class precinct in Thebarton and selecting urban design specialists Arup will help deliver our goals.

The iconic former brewery site is a significant parcel of land which presents enormous potential, given its proximity to the city, Park Lands, transport options and medical precinct.

We have an opportunity to deliver a diverse mix of high-quality homes and public space to create a local community with an enviable lifestyle.

This project will create thousands of jobs for the local economy and once complete will be an ideal place for essential workers to call home.

Attributable to Malcolm Smith, Arup Design Director

We are delighted to be appointed as urban design team to lead this exciting masterplan together with Renewal SA for the rejuvenation of the former West End Brewery site. Collectively, we bring a culture of innovation forged internationally and locally and rising to the challenges of complex urban environments through a collaborative design-led process.

Our team will look at the formation of this mixed-use residential communities through a triple bottom-line lens, exploring how each element can work in harmony to achieve environmental, financial and social sustainability.

Our Design Team is committed to regenerative practices, instilling vitality in urban spaces through sustainable, restorative, and community-centric approaches. We look forward to engaging with the community to inform this masterplan, harnessing local insights for co-creating urban spaces that resonate culturally and respond to community need. We endeavour to create an award-winning precinct that withstands the tests of time, delivering ecological and community benefits, whilst catalysing local investment.

Attributable to Liam Golding, Chief Executive Urban Development Institute of Australia – SA

The current housing affordability crisis can only be solved by bringing more housing to market quickly. The 1,000 new homes on this prime site cannot be delivered too quickly.

The UDIA welcomes the Government’s efforts to deliver housing on this site as quickly as possible and endorses efforts to undertake early design and consultation up front to reduce unnecessary delays.

We look forward to the Government immediately partnering with local builders and developers when this master plan is complete to fast track the delivery of this desperately needed housing.