Netball scores in major facilities investment

In a major win for grassroots participation in sport, the Malinauskas Labor Government will invest $80 million new multi-sport facility at Mile End to replace the ageing Netball SA Stadium.

The Premier Peter Malinauskas announced the investment last night, as the Adelaide Thunderbirds began their premiership defence at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

The plan will see the existing Mile End stadium rebuilt with more courts and better seating, offering an overall better experience for the half a million people that attend the venue every year.

Netball is one of the state’s most popular physical activities, with more than 35,000 people regularly participating.

All 26 outdoor netball courts at Mile End will also be upgraded with better shelter, improved lighting and new playing surfaces to support the strong community commitment to netball across South Australia.

The revitalised, flexible indoor complex with a 3,000-seat show court will help to attract even more national-level sporting events to South Australia.

The redevelopment will mean the stadium will become a multi-sport facility, allowing other indoor sports like volleyball to use the new complex.

The existing stadium has been plagued by a range of very public issues including a leaking roof, failed air-conditioning, and power failures which have forced the regular cancellation of games.

Located at the gateway to the Adelaide CBD, the Mile End sports precinct will this year see the opening of the new South Australian Sports Institute, the Australian Centre for Sports Aerodynamics and the UniSA Sports Science hub, all complementing an upgraded SA Athletics Stadium.

The Government’s investment of $80 million will build on $12 million already committed to the facility to ensure its future, including $6 million from the Australian Government.

The redevelopment will be completed in two stages, with the indoor facility due to be finished in late 2027.

The redevelopment follows last year’s announcement that the State Government had secured an agreement to move all Adelaide Thunderbirds home games to the much larger Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

That investment is already delivering dividends, with the Thunderbirds experiencing record membership numbers even before the commencement of the season.

Indicative images of the new facility are available here.

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

More girls in SA play netball than any other ball sport. It is a powerhouse of participation.

But quite frankly, the facilities that netballers enjoy at their major stadium are simply not fit for purpose.

Now, we’re delivering on our commitment to deliver those 35,000 women and girls who play netball a proper facility.

This is an investment in the future, which will provide new impetus for healthy, community-based participation.

Situated in the middle of a greatly improved Mile End sporting precinct, the new stadium will also help facilitate more national and international events.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

Netball is the biggest sport for women and girls in South Australia, and this significant investment, together with the magnificent Thunderbirds, will encourage even more people of every age to get involved and will see the sport continue to grow and thrive.

Sport provides invaluable community connection. It keeps our children and so many people active and healthy and offers a sense of belonging that cannot be matched.

This incredible development will enable more people to be included and active in netball and other sports and to experience the mental, physical and emotional health and wellbeing benefits of being so.

I really look forward to this incredible infrastructure supporting future generations of athletes, from those attending their very first netball clinic, to seasoned athletes competing in country champs to those aspiring to compete at the highest level.

Attributable to the Netball SA CEO, Bronwyn Klei

We are thrilled that the Malinauskas Government has responded to the needs of the South Australian netball community and continues to invest record amounts into grassroots sport.

The stadium is the home to netball and this redevelopment will secure the future for all of netball in South Australia.

We’ve worked tirelessly in recent years with the government to achieve this for our community and we’re so pleased our netball family will experience a first-class facility.

Attributable to the Volleyball SA CEO, Karla Della Pietra

The redevelopment of the Netball SA stadium to a multipurpose stadium is a momentous occasion for indoor volleyball in South Australia.

This redevelopment will give our sport the opportunity for further growth. Volleyball’s membership in South Australia has increased exponentially, and providing more places to play is crucial to sustaining the sport's popularity.

This exciting development paves the way for the upcoming 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships, highlighting our state's dedication and passion for volleyball.

We express our thanks to Netball SA and the SA Government for welcoming us to the site, and we are looking forward to contributing to an inclusive sporting space for everyone.