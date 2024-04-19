Hugues Sanon leads more than 20 groups to sign a resolution declaring April 4th as Madam Yu Mei-Jung Legacy Day

Ambassador Hugues Sanon pictured with Dr. Hong Tao- Tze and presents him a resolution signed by more than 20 organizations, including mayors, senators, deputies and a group of doctors, declaring him a distinguished Global Ambassador for Peace Hugues Sanon accompanied by his team Garry Dorlean and judge Octave Saint Juste to congratulate Dr Hong Tao-Tze for this tireless effort in promoting of love and peace. Ambassador Hugues Sanon pictured with Dr Hong Tao-Tze and other World leaders in support to International Day of Conscience

Tai Chi Men and Fowpal led 5 cultural groups to USA, called on leaders from all walks of life to celebrate International Day of Conscience from April 3 to 7

There is a certain level that you reach in life, you can't take too many people with you; because the higher you go, the less oxygen is available.” — Hugues Sanon

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- April 5 this year is the fifth United Nations International Day of Conscience.Tai Chi Men and Fowpal who leaded more than 5 cultural group to New York and California for the celebration, called leaders on all walks of life to celebrate together from April 3 to 7 of April 2024Westin Hotel Grand Central, New York, United Nations headquarters, Le Méridien Hotel, Centennial Plaza in front of City Hall and the Luckman Theater of California State University, Los Angeles held a series of activities to pay tribute to Madam Yu Mei-Jung Legacy, the wife of the head of the Tai Chi men Dr. Hong Tao- Tze who passed away three years ago. Nearly a thousand people from all walks of life, including heads of state, attended the events.This year's celebration was recognized by awards from 63 countries, either in person or through letters. Madam Yu Mei-Jung was awarded the "President Lifetime Achievement Award" signed by President Biden of the United States on April 7, in recognition of her and her husband, Dr. Hong Daozi, for leading their disciples to contribute to the United States up to 610,000 hours of service.Under the leadership of Ambassador Hugues Sanon Special Envoy for International Relations to the United Nations of the International Council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP International), Global Ambassador for the foundation for a Drug Free World, U.S. Senator George Borrello of New York State, Assemblyman Andy Goodwell, Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, Mayor Cashenna A Cross and Dr. Bernard Fialkoff more than 20 national and international groups issued official certificates of commendation, declaring April 4th as Madam Yu Mei-Jung Legacy Day for her humanitarian traveling to more than 103 countries on 5 continents and Dr. Hong Tao- Tze as a "Global Distinguished Peace Ambassador".Note that,the April 4th, 2024 World leaders Summit Conference hosted at the UN Headquarters was attended by more than 30 countries.Celebrating the International Day of Conscience (April 5), the Permanent Mission of Kiribati to the United Nations and the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL) jointly hosted a gala dinner at the Westin New York Grand Central.The event brought together ambassadors and delegates from various countries' Permanent Missions to the United Nations, along with former heads of state and government, diplomats, and leaders of non-governmental organizations. The goal was to encourage the development of actionable plans through mutual exchange and sharing, addressing global challenges, such as environmental sustainability and human survival.The distinguished guests included Dr. Pakalitha Mosisili, former Prime Minister of Lesotho, Dr. Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, former President of Ecuador; Sophia Tesfamariam, Ambassador of Eritrea to the UN; Mohan Pieris, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UN; Roxanna De los Santos de Piantini, former Alternate Permanent Representative of the Dominican Republic to the UN (Vienna); Gloria Starr Kins, Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of the United Nations-accredited publication Social and Diplomatic Review (SDR); Jonathan Granoff, President of the Global Security Institute and Permanent Observer to the UN of the International Anti-Corruption Academy; Dr. Ankica Marinovic, Professor and sociologist of religion, who also served as an advisor for religion and education to President Ivo Josipovic of Croatia (2010 to 2015), Dr. Bernard Fialkoff founder and president of the foundation for a Drug Free World, Global Peace Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, Special Envoy for international relations to the United NationsFor the council for Justice, Equality and Peace (COJEP International)Dr. Hong, Tao-Tze, president of FOWPAL, delivered welcome remarks, noting that while the Earth and humanity are facing unprecedented challenges, “as long as every global citizen upholds their conscience, consolidates their willingness, and acts upon virtuous deeds, we have a chance to navigate these challenges. When leaders confront crises with compassion, courage, and genuine wisdom, actively seeking solutions for peace, harmony, justice, and win-win situations to benefit the Earth and humanity, we will be able to transform a crisis into an opportunity for positive change. Let’s gather the power of hope and guide people towards the path of sustainable development. Let’s pray for an end to war, the eradication of disease, and all people to share in safety and peace.”Teburoro Tito, Ambassador of Kiribati to the United Nations, emphasized the importance of upholding the principles of the UN Charter and thanked Dr. Hong for initiating the International Day of Conscience and their partnership in promoting the Word Day of the Power of Hope for global peace.During his speech, Ambassador Hugues said: “Today, he did not come to talk about Nelson Mandela of South Africa, the first black head of state who had an impact on our world and his statue is on display in the UN hall. "I did not come to talk about Martin Luther King, one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968, who fought discrimination and racism, nor about George Washington, because They already have a President’s Day,” Sanon said. "I did not come to talk about the billions of dollars spent on chemical weapons and illegal wars around the world, nor about political and economic instability and interference. "But today, I came to shine the spotlight on a faithful Queen Mother who left her mark on her family and friends, on her community and on the entire world through her humanitarian work", Sanon goes on to say that "madam Yu Mei-Jung was the faithful wife of her husband, Dr. Hong Tao-Tze and an exceptional leader who sheltered the homeless, fed the hungry and cared for the sick. Mr. Sanon said "she fulfilled her mission of helping others and the world by traveling to all populated continents, including visiting more than 100 countries to promote the culture of love, peace consciousness and building valuable friendships with countless international leaders.”After his speech, Ambassador Hugues Sanon called Dr. Bernard Fialkoff on stage to read the last paragraph of the resolution signed by more than 20 groups declaring April 4 as Madame Yu Mei-Jung Legacy Day.

Hugues Sanon's speech at the World Leaders Summit New York