UPDATE - Derby Barracks / Grand Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5001467
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/20/2024 / 1955 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walmart, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Randy Buzzell
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: Ashton Shedd
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: Lauren Mead
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: North Country Union High School
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
***Update #1, April 14th, 2024***
After subsequent investigation, the offender was identified as Randy Buzzell, 28, of Newport, VT. Buzzell was taken into custody on 04/14/2024 and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation. Although some of the reported stolen property has been recovered, several items including two chrome books belonging to North Country Union High School have not.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 / 8:30 AM
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
***Initial news release, 10:58 p.m. Sunday, March 31st, 2024***
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/20/2024, at approximately 1955 hours, the Vermont State Police received a theft complaint from Ashton Shedd. Shedd reported while parked at the Walmart in Derby, items from within his vehicle were taken. It was reported that two chrome books and other personal items were taken belonging to both him and Lauren Mead. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.