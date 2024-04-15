UPDATE - Derby Barracks / Grand Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5001467

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 03/20/2024 / 1955 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walmart, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Randy Buzzell

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Ashton Shedd

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Lauren Mead

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: North Country Union High School

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

***Update #1, April 14th, 2024***

After subsequent investigation, the offender was identified as Randy Buzzell, 28, of Newport, VT. Buzzell was taken into custody on 04/14/2024 and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and was later released with a citation. Although some of the reported stolen property has been recovered, several items including two chrome books belonging to North Country Union High School have not.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/07/2024 / 8:30 AM

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

***Initial news release, 10:58 p.m. Sunday, March 31st, 2024***

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/20/2024, at approximately 1955 hours, the Vermont State Police received a theft complaint from Ashton Shedd. Shedd reported while parked at the Walmart in Derby, items from within his vehicle were taken. It was reported that two chrome books and other personal items were taken belonging to both him and Lauren Mead. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.