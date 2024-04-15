Display Driver IC Market is estimated to reach US$12,566.746 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.73%
The display driver IC market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% from US$7,463.428 million in 2022 to US$12,566.746 million by 2029.
The display driver IC market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% from US$7,463.428 million in 2022 to US$12,566.746 million by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the display driver IC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$12,566.746 million by 2029.
Display driver IC is an integrated circuit chips that act as an interface between microprocessors or digital systems and the display panels. Display driver IC accepts the command and data from and then generates the signals with suitable current and timing to display desired text or image on the screen.
Display driver IC is the brain of display panels its main functionality involves sending data to display screens as electric signals. Its other functionality includes controlling OLED panels, offering better screen resolution, and varied color schemes.
Display driver IC is used in various consumer electronic devices like TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones it acts as an interface between digital systems and microprocessors. Further, increasing demand for electronic devices with good-quality display panels is driving the growth of the display driver IC market.
Among the various innovative products available in the market one of the products is NXP, chip-on-glass LCD driver technology it uses the current surface mount approach in this approach in which the integrated circuit is integrated with the display screen through a PCB. This product helps in reducing the cost but effective coordination between IC and LCD module manufacturers.
Further, the display IC market growth is propelled by the advancements in display technologies like 4k and 8k displays. A display with 4k resolution comprises 3840 horizontal pixels and 2160 vertical pixels while the 8k resolution display consists of 7680 horizontal pixels and 4320 vertical pixels. Both 4k and 8k displays offer its users an amazing viewing experience.
Samsung worlds one of the leading electronic device manufacturers offers a wide range of 8k and 4k TVs available in different sizes from 65 inches to 85 inches. For instance, Samsung, 2.16 m QN900C Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, offers ultra fine contrast and an immersive home cinema experience with its latest features like an infinity screen.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the display driver IC market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, announced a new product line OLED DDIC for automotive display, the display supports a wide range of resolutions used in both rigid and flexible displays.
North American region is witnessing a surge in demand for display driver IC due to regular ongoing innovation in display technologies and also the launch of new electronic devices with more advanced technologies. Further, the surge in the market in the region is also due to increasing demand from consumers for smaller and more efficient devices.
The global display driver IC market, based on types is categorized into- gate driver and source driver. Gate driver ICs are used as power amplifiers they accept low-power input from a controller and convert it to high-power. Gate driver ICs are used for controlling individual pixels in LCD and OLED screens.
Source driver IC is a main driver IC used in TVs to control signals from the controller convert them to analog signals and transfer them to display screens. It is used in LCD and OLED panels to reduce power consumption and also to reduce the size of panels.
The global display driver IC market, based on different display types is categorized into- LCD, LED, and others. LCD also known as Liquid Crystal Display, is a flat panel display that uses liquid crystals which are used to produce images using backlight. LCD is based on active and passive matrices. The active matrix has a transistor at each pixel intersection while the passive matrix grid of conductors is located at each intersection in the grid.
LED display, also known as light-emitting diode-based display, uses an array of LEDs as pixels for video display. Nowadays LED display is used in various electronic devices such as mobile phones, TVs, tablets, computer monitors, laptop screens, and watches. It is available in the market in two types: AMOLED display and OLED display. LED display is comparatively more power efficient than LCDs.
The global display driver IC market, based on different display sizes is categorized into- small, medium, and large. Small display screens have sizes up to 10 inches. Small display screens are used in small portable devices like watches, gaming consoles, and mobile phones. Small screen use is energy efficient and can work through battery power also.
Medium displays are screens whose size ranges from 10 inches to 32 inches. It is used in comparatively larger devices such devices include tablets, computer monitors, and TVs. Medium display screens have a high resolution and refresh rate compared to small displays.
Large displays have a screen size of more than 32 inches. It is used in the screen that supports high-resolution content like 4k or 8k. These display screens use more power compared to small and medium displays due to better quality. It is used in theatres, TV, and advertising boards.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global display driver IC market that have been covered are Synaptics Incorporated, LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd., SILICON WORKS, Himax Technologies, Inc, Novatek Microelectronics Corp, Magnachip Semiconductor, Sitronix Technology Corporation, ILITEK, and LX Semicon.
The market analytics report segments the global display driver IC market using the following criteria:
• By Type
o Gate Driver
o Source Driver
• By Display Type
o LCD
o LED
o Others
• By Display Size
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Application
o Television Set
o Smartphone
o Laptop
o Tablet
o Automobile Consoles
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Synaptics Incorporated
• LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
• SILICON WORKS
• Himax Technologies, Inc
• Novatek Microelectronics Corp
• Magnachip Semiconductor
• Sitronix Technology Corporation
• ILITEK
• LX Semicon
