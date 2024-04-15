Fire Protection Systems Market is projected to surpass US$126.032 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.83%
The fire protection systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% from US$74.335 billion in 2022 to US$126.032 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fire protection systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$126.032 billion by 2029.
Fire protection systems are used across different industries and are used to extinguish fire or in some cases prevent fire from spreading. Fire protection systems are made as per government-specified standards and regulations.
Fire protection system market growth is propelled by the growing awareness and requirement for fire protection systems to be installed at the premises of buildings and factories. Governments across the globe are making stringent rules and regulations for the deployment of fire protection systems to protect the lives affected by fire breakouts.
An increase in the number of smart cities is seen as an opportunity for fire protection system manufacturers to explore new business opportunities. In smart cities, automation of things is likely to be one of the reasons that will help in the expansion of the fire protection system market because the system is likely to be automated in which wireless sensor technology will be used to activate the system.
Fire suppression systems are governed according to the regulation of the National Fire Protection Association, also known as the NFPA. The suppression system makes use of dry and wet agents in a specified ratio to control and extinguish the fire.
Suppression systems are extensively used in commercial buildings because it is regarded as a cost-effective solution. Further, the demand for suppression systems is expected to grow due to the increase in the number of smart cities in which the installation of fire protection systems is mandated by the government to be installed.
Among the various innovative products available in the market one of the products is Honeywell, gas-based fire suppression systems are used for the areas where water cannot be used their fire suppression system consists of chemicals that are used to extinguish fire immediately.
Further, the expansion of industries like oil and gas, chemical, and automotive which are prone to fire makes use of fire protection systems and thus helps in the expansion of the market. Increasing healthcare infrastructure is also contributing to the growth of the fire protection system because these systems help in the prevention of fire and also save the infrastructure from getting damaged by fire.
There are many product launches and developments that are taking place in the fire protection market during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2023, Halma, a global group of life-saving technology companies acquired Alpha Instrumatics. Alpha Instrumatics manufactures devices used in the measurement of trace moisture found in gases.
North American region is anticipated to hold the majority share of the fire protection system market because of the strict regulations and standards of the region. For instance, the Canadian government planned to invest a total of US$139 billion under the “Investing in Canada Plan” to develop better infrastructure in the country.
Therefore the growth of the market in the region is also propelled by the increasing number of manufacturing facilities across various industries in which fire protection system has to be installed to protect them from any fire-related incidents.
The fire protection system market, based on products is categorized into- detection systems, suppression systems, fire sprinklers, and others. Detection systems are used to detect and alert the occupants of the building and the emergency forces in case of fire breakouts or the presence of harmful gases on the premises. They consist of smoke detectors, alarm systems, and heat detectors all of these systems are connected to a control panel.
Suppression systems are designed to stop the fire from spreading some of these come with an alarm system that alerts the people in case of fire. A localized fire suppression system detects fires directly at the source and gets activated automatically.
Fire sprinklers are an automatic extinguishing system that prevents the fire from spreading by releasing water through a series of sprinklers installed which are connected to a water distribution system. Water is released automatically from the sprinkler head when the surrounding temperature reaches the temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
The fire protection system market, based on end-users is categorized into- residential, commercial, industrial, healthcare, oil&gas, food & beverage, chemical, and others. In residential buildings, fire protection systems are installed including smoke detectors and sprinklers which get activated automatically when smoke is detected or the temperature of the environment rises to a certain level.
In commercial, industrial, and healthcare fire protection systems are installed including fire extinguishers, sprinklers, smoke detectors, gas detectors, and the fire alarm. The fire protection system deployed here is comparatively more robust than the residential fire protection system due to higher chances of big fire casualties. Every system installed gets activated automatically and is designed to extinguish the fire as soon as it gets triggered.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fire protection system market that have been covered are Johnson Controls, Siemens, Halma, Industri Kapital (Minimax Fire Solutions International GmbH), CATEF S.r.l. (Ultra Fog), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell, ABB, Encore Fire Protection, Rotarex, and Control Fire Systems Ltd- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners.
The market analytics report segments the fire protection market using the following criteria:
• By Product
o Detection Systems
o Suppression System
o Fire Sprinklers
o Others
• By End-Users
o Residential
o Commercial
o Industrial
o Healthcare
o Oil and Gas
o Food and Beverage
o Chemical
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Indonesia
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Johnson Controls
• Siemens
• Halma
• Industri Kapital (Minimax Fire Solutions International GmbH)
• CATEF S.r.l. (Ultra Fog)
• Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH
• Honeywell
• ABB
• Encore Fire Protection
• Rotarex
• Control Fire Systems Ltd- Levine Leichtman Capital Partners
