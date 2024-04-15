Photos: 20th annual Pat's Run celebrates Tillman's legacy

Thousands of attendees came out to Tempe on April 13 to participate in the 20th annual Pat's Run — a 4.2-mile run/walk that honors the legacy of Pat Tillman, a former Sun Devil and professional football player who was killed by friendly fire while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan when he was 27.

The event is sponsored by the Pat Tillman Foundation and held at Arizona State University. This year's theme was "20 Years: One Legacy.

Since its inception, the event has grown from an attendance of 5,500 people to hosting nearly 30,000 athletes of all kinds, and also helps raise money to support the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Tillman Scholar program.

“To have 30,000 people 20 years later show up to honor him and the things he accomplished is amazing to me,” said Perry Edinger, Tillman’s friend and athletic trainer who has served on the Pat’s Run committee for two decades.

