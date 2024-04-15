Submit Release
Photos: 20th annual Pat's Run celebrates Tillman's legacy

Thousands of attendees came out to Tempe on April 13 to participate in the 20th annual Pat's Run — a 4.2-mile run/walk that honors the legacy of Pat Tillman, a former Sun Devil and professional football player who was killed by friendly fire while serving in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan when he was 27.

The event is sponsored by the Pat Tillman Foundation and held at Arizona State University. This year's theme was "20 Years: One Legacy.

Since its inception, the event has grown from an attendance of 5,500 people to hosting nearly 30,000 athletes of all kinds, and also helps raise money to support the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Tillman Scholar program.

“To have 30,000 people 20 years later show up to honor him and the things he accomplished is amazing to me,” said Perry Edinger, Tillman’s friend and athletic trainer who has served on the Pat’s Run committee for two decades.

Read more about Pat's Run came together.

  • Man in baseball cap and polo talking to two people outside

    Perry Edinger, one of the founding members of Pat's Run, talks with runners before the 20th annual event April 13.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Arizona sports mascots and runners wait at start of race

    Arizona Coyotes mascot Howler the Coyote, ASU mascot Sparky and Arizona Cardinals mascot Big Red gear up to start the 20th annual Pat's Run in Tempe on April 13. 

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Race attendees holding a pitchfork

    A Pat’s Run attendee holds an ASU pitchfork at the starting line on April 13.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Attendees beginning race

    Pat’s Run participants begin the 4.2-mile run/walk run — which starts and ends on ASU's Tempe campus — on April 13.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Large group of race runners on Tempe street

    Participants run along Rural Road in Tempe during the 2024 Pat's Run. Both the length of the race (4.2 miles) and where it ends (the 42-yard line inside Mountain America Stadium) are in honor of the No. 42 jersey Pat Tillman wore while playing football for the Sun Devils.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Man runs across finish line

    Henry Sterling makes his way across the finish line at Mountain America Stadium as the first man to complete the 20th annual Pat's Run on April 13.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • A woman crosses the Pat's Run finish line, breaking a ribbon stretched across the path.

    Jessica McClain celebrates being the first woman to cross the finish line during Pat's Run on April 13.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Race attendees waving American flags

    Attendees wave U.S. flags during the event honoring the legacy of Pat Tillman, who left a career in the NFL after the 9/11 terrorist attacks to serve in the U.S. Army.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Pat's Run participants running along Tempe street

    Pat’s Run attendees race along a Tempe street. The event has grown from 5,500 to nearly 30,000 athletes of all kinds.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Man in Arizona flag tank top running in race

    A runner celebrates crossing the finish line at Mountain America Stadium during the 20th annual Pat's Run.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • A woman pushing a man in a wheelchair across race finish line

    WWII U.S. Marine Corps veteran Donald Ash, 99, is cheered on as he approaches the finish of Pat's Run at Mountain America Stadium.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Football players cheering runners on

    The ASU football team cheers on and greets participants in the final leg of Pat's Run on April 13.

    Photo by Chris Goulet/Arizona State University

  • Kid posing with ASU football players

    A Pat’s Run attendee poses with members of the ASU football team during the event on April 13.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • AFROTC members pose in front of inflatable Sparky

    Members of ASU's Air Force ROTC pose in front of a giant inflatable Sparky on April 13.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Kids starting race

    Young Pat’s Run attendees take part in the Kid's Run portion of the event on April 13.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Young kid holding parent's hand

    Parents join their children for the Kid's Run race during the 20th annual Pat's Run.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

  • Large group of race participants on football field

    Pat’s Run attendees celebrate at the finish line at Mountain America Stadium on April 13.

    Photo by Emma Fitzgerald/Arizona State University

