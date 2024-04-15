Smart Doorbell Market Report Overview: Industry Projected to Reach $14,441 Million by 2031, Registering a CAGR of 18.3%

Smart Doorbell Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart doorbell industry is experiencing significant growth due to increased adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Additionally, rising safety and security concerns among the elderly population are driving demand for smart doorbells, further boosting market growth. The increasing internet penetration and the desire for convenient control over amenities are also contributing to market expansion. The global smart doorbell market was valued at $2,667.6 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $14,441 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031.

A smart doorbell connects to the internet and sends notifications to a user's smartphone when the doorbell is pressed. It features motion sensors and face recognition technology to detect visitors. Owners can communicate with visitors through a built-in microphone and high-definition camera. Smart doorbells are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphone applications.

The smart doorbell market analysis considers product type, distribution channel, end user, and region. Product types include wired and wireless doorbells. Distribution channels are categorized as online and offline, while end users are classified as residential and commercial. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa). The report elaborates on market drivers, restraints, and opportunities to provide insights into market dynamics.

Government initiatives and growing safety concerns are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. The demand for safety and security, as well as the aspiration for a comfortable lifestyle, are driving the adoption of smart doorbell systems.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report offers a thorough analysis of current trends and future projections.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the smart doorbell market, including product positioning and competitive monitoring.

Regional analysis helps identify opportunities in the global smart doorbell market.

The report includes a forecast analysis for the global smart doorbell market from 2022 to 2031.

Profiles of key market players are provided, along with an analysis of their strategies, offering insights into the competitive landscape.

Key Market Players

Key players in the global smart doorbell market include Amazon.com, Inc., SkyBell Technologies, Inc., LaView Eagle-Eye Technology Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Netvue, Inc., Night Owl SP, LLC, Owlet Home LLC, ASSA ABLOY Group, dbell Inc., and Vivint Smart Home, Inc