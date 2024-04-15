HONTIVEROS CALLS SENATE PROBE INTO MINING AND QUARRYING IMPACTS IN PH

Senator Risa Hontiveros is urging the Senate to investigate the environmental and social impact of mining and quarrying activities in the country amid a series of recent incidents linked to such operations adversely affecting communities and ecosystems.

Proposed Senate Resolution No. 989 calls upon the appropriate Senate Committee to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into recent widespread reports of adverse effects of such practices in the country.

"The devastation and loss caused by mining and quarrying activities are distressing. Hindi lang kabuhayan ang nawawala pati buhay ng ating mga kababayan. Kailangang punan ang mga pagkukulang sa batas para matigil na ang mga trahedyang ito," Hontiveros said.

The resolution highlights a series of tragic incidents including a fatal landslide in Maco, Davao de Oro, allegedly linked to mining operations, in which members of the Mansaka Indigenous Cultural Community were disproportionately affected.

Likewise, mining activities have had a significant impact on Homonhon Island's ecology and cultural heritage, while quarrying has been blamed for degradation and water quality concerns in Cajidiocan, Romblon.

Concerns have also been expressed concerning the use of mined and dredged materials to support controversial reclamation efforts in environmentally vulnerable locations such as Manila Bay, as well as aggressive Chinese island-building initiatives in the West Philippine Sea.

The detention of vessels crewed by workers from the People's Republic of China engaged in dredging activities off the coast of Zambales and the alleged presence of Chinese dredging vessels in Maguindanao del Norte further underscore the need for an investigation.

The Resolution highlighted that the environmental risks posed by the mining industry outweigh the limited economic benefits for Filipinos despite the country's abundant mineral resources.

Furthermore, the Resolution seeks to evaluate the regulatory framework of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), particularly the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) and the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), responsible for overseeing mining and quarrying operations in the country.

"We must not allow our precious natural resources to be exploited at the expense of our people and environment. Kailangang bigyang prayoridad ang pangangalaga sa ating kalikasan. Ang pangangalaga sa ating kalikasan, ay pangangalaga sa ating bayan at kinabukasan," Hontiveros concluded.

