Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on Rodrigo Duterte's remarks about the "gentleman's agreement"

Duterte and his men all have conflicting claims. Ang gulo nilang lahat, parang gobyerno niya noong pinuno siya.

Their contradictory statements all the more require that the Senate resolution I filed be heard at the soonest possible time.

Tigilan na rin ni Duterte ang pagsasabi na mas maayos ang West Philippine Sea noong panahon niya. It was during his administration that China passed the disastrous fishing ban against Filipino fisherfolk. It was during his time that Chinese Navy vessels armed with missiles chased and harassed Filipino journalists. It was his presidency that made the Philippines look like a Chinese puppet in the eyes of the international community.

Mas marami pang mga insidente ng pananakot at pambabanta na hindi pa isinapubliko noon. Pero ngayon, kitang-kita ang kahangalan ng Tsina.

Huwag niya nang ipagtanggol ang best friend niya. Walang napala ang Pilipinas.