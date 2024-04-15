Fiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Report Overview: Size, Share, Growth & Competition Analysis

Fiber-reinforced Concrete (FRC) Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

In a newly published report, Allied Market Research anticipated that the global fiber-reinforced concrete market is expected to double the market evaluation of $4.6 billion by 2032 from a previous estimation of $2.2 billion in 2022. Throughout the forecast period, from 2023 to 2032, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. In this report, various other aspects of the market such as market dynamics, segmentation analysis, contemporary trends, key players, and their strategies are also mentioned.

A brief outline of the market dynamics

Insightful information regarding the shortcomings, driving factors, and growth chances are explored in the report to assist business owners and stakeholders in making informed decisions in the upcoming years. Additionally, it underlines the competitive scenario of the market at both regional and global levels by applying investigative tools like Porter’s five forces.

Rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization in developing countries along with a growing population has influenced market growth. Moreover, an increase in funding for commercial structures positively influences the market in North America. Moreover, an extensive surge in rehabilitation of residents and renovation has also fueled the market. In 2022, rising authorization for home construction accelerated 1.4% from June 2021-2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

With a 45.43% dominant share, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest consumer owing to hefty investment in infrastructure and a rise in the building of retail and office spaces. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant in its market share hold owing to these factors in the coming years.

All these factors have shaped the industry’s topography, and it is anticipated to do so during the forecast period, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

A note on segmental analysis

The fiber-reinforced concrete market is broadly analyzed by application, type, process, and region. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into mining & tunnel, infrastructure, building & construction, industrial, and others. Depending on type, it is fragmented into synthetic fiber, steel fibers, natural fiber, glass fibers, and others. According to process, the market is divided into hybrid, premix, sprayed, and others. Region-wise, the market is studied across four major areas including Europe (the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and rest of Europe), LAMEA (Middle East and Africa, and Latin America), North America (Mexico, the U.S. and Canada), and Asia-Pacific (India, South Korea, Japan, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific).

Competitive landscape

The fiber-reinforced concrete market report offers a detailed analysis of the performances of the leading market players and their calculative strategies to remain afloat in the market. The key tactics to strengthen their market position include acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, product launches, etc.

The leading companies are as follows:

Clark Pacific

Formglas Products Ltd

Willis Construction Co. Inc.

Fibrex Construction Group

Ultratech Cement Ltd.

Stromberg Architectural

Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A

GRUCUK

BarChip Pty Ltd

BB Fiberbeton

Recent industry updates

CRH was established to acquire ready-mix concrete operations of Buzzi Unicem in Ukraine. Finalized at $109 million, this acquisition was anticipated to include concrete production units in Nikolajev, Odesa, and Kyiv in June 2023.

In January 2023, 5 concrete plants of Ol-Trans were acquired by Holcim to strengthen its domestic ready-mix concrete network and strongly establish it as the leading figure in North Poland. In the same year, BESBLOCK LTD was also acquired by Holcim for the expansion of its ready-mix concrete business in the UK and to enhance its presence in the sustainable building solutions market.

