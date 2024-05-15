Across America and now into Space: Fix & Fogg launches nut butter with NASA

Fix & Fogg peanut butter in space with NASA

Fix & Fogg's peanut butter makes history as it ventures into the final frontier with NASA and SpaceX travelling to the International Space Station

To be chosen as the first New Zealand food brand to journey to the International Space Station is a monumental honour. We’re thrilled that the NASA crew share our passion for exceptional nut butter.” — Roman Jewell, CEO and Founder

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fix & Fogg, the beloved premium peanut butter brand from down under, is making history as it ventures into the final frontier for the very first time. Lifting off on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 for their journey into space, the brand has embarked on its biggest and nuttiest venture to date, fuelling the spacecraft for six months with its iconic spreads.

“This is a truly exhilarating moment for Fix & Fogg,” said Roman Jewell, Founder of Fix & Fogg. “To be the first New Zealand food brand to journey to the International Space Station is an honor beyond words. We love to help people go places, but it’s not every day you get to go to space. We’re thrilled that some of the crew share our passion for peanut butter, almond butter and cashew butter.”

Fix & Fogg's commitment to quality and innovation has propelled it to the forefront of the food industry, earning a dedicated global following and a coveted spot on shelf in every Whole Foods Market. Over the last 10 years, the award-winning brand has catapulted to become one of the largest spread brands in New Zealand, sold in over 2,500 USA grocery stores, and a certified B-Corp company.

Acclaimed “the best peanut butter on the planet,” the company prepares to break new ground in space, while continuing its dedication to delivering unparalleled flavor and quality to consumers, wherever they may venture.

As Fix & Fogg sets its sights on the stars, Americans are encouraged to try out its extensive flavor range, with favorites including ‘Super Crunchy Peanut Butter’, ‘Everything Butter’ and ‘Creamy Cashew Butter’.

Fix & Fogg invites fans and supporters - both on Earth and above - to join them on this remarkable voyage. Follow along on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Fix & Fogg's cosmic journey.

For more information about Fix & Fogg and its award-winning nut butters visit fixandfogg.com or explore the range of Fix & Fogg at Whole Foods Market.

Fix & Fogg is in space!