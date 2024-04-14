Haida Nation, B.C. recognize Haida Aboriginal title, a historic first in Canada

CANADA, April 14 - Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs –

“Today is a historic and exciting day that we will proudly inform our children about. The Haida Nation and provincial government of B.C. are leading the way with this groundbreaking agreement recognizing Aboriginal title in Canada and profoundly paving the way for true reconciliation through the balancing of all interests in Haida Gwaii. This agreement shows that the treaty model is not the only path for reconciliation in the province. There is much work ahead for the Haida and for all other Nations working on implementation of their title and rights, and we expect more groundbreaking agreements to come. I am absolutely thrilled to be able to act as witness for this first agreement of its kind after years of our people heroically fighting for recognition of our title.”

Robert Phillips, political executive, First Nations Summit –

“The Haida Title Lands Agreement, which recognizes the Haida Nation’s Aboriginal title throughout the entire territory of the Haida people, marks a significant turning point in Crown-Indigenous relations, which until recently have been characterized by Crown denial of title and rights throughout the province. The Supreme Court of Canada has told us that a central purpose of treaties is to reconcile Aboriginal and Crown titles and rights. We’ve always said that recognition is the starting point for negotiations to reconcile Crown and Aboriginal title and rights. We hope to see many more recognition agreements concluded between B.C. and First Nations participating in the B.C. treaty negotiations framework in the coming years.”

Regional Chief Terry Teegee, BC Assembly of First Nations –

“In the spirit of unity, respect and cooperation, the Gaayhllxid • Gíhlagalgang ‘Rising Tide’ Haida Title Lands Agreement embodies a historic journey toward recognizing Haida Aboriginal title in Haida Gwaii. This landmark agreement will begin to secure the Haida Nations’ legacy and set a precedent and framework for recognizing First Nations title rights in British Columbia. The agreement is a significant step toward self-determination and sovereignty over traditional territories, while balancing broader community interests.”

Geoff Plant, KC, lawyer, Gall Legge Grant Zwack LLP; former attorney general of British Columbia and minister responsible for treaty negotiations –

“Congratulations to the Haida Nation and B.C. for taking an important step together toward recognition, reconciliation and justice that will also build the certainty needed for all of us to prosper.”

Jennifer Rice, MLA for the North Coast –

“To witness such a historic and momentous occasion is a complete honour, a highlight of my career as the local MLA and a moment I will forever cherish. I would like to send my sincere appreciation and admiration to the past and present members of the CHN and all the Haida people, who have worked tirelessly to get to this moment. Your strength and resiliency is remarkable. While this agreement is long overdue, I am also proud of this massive milestone of unity.”

Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship –

“For more than 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the strength, patience and determination and leadership of the Haida people charting a path that we are realizing today. To be a part of a provincial government that will formally recognize Haida’s Aboriginal title throughout Haida Gwaii and what that will mean for all people on Haida Gwaii across B.C. and Canada is a true blessing.”

Lisa Pineault, mayor, Daajing Giids –

“I support this reconciliation work done by the Council of the Haida Nation and the Province of British Columbia in agreeing to negotiation, not litigation, and believe this agreement will bring certainty for all of the people of Haida Gwaii. It is the way forward and formalizes how we actually have been co-existing on Haida Gwaii for some time. I remain supportive of Haida title and curious of Haida peoples’ goals and objectives. It is undeniable to me that our success is intertwined.”

Sheri Disney, mayor, Masset –

“Haida title is a topic that has been in the background my whole life. Watching it come to the forefront today is progress. I look forward to participating in the next steps.”

Scott Cabianca, mayor, Port Clements –

“The Council of the Village of Port Clements congratulates the Haida Nation for their progress on the title agreement. The council is looking forward to participating in discussions with the Province and CHN going forward to encourage well-being and prosperity for all residents of Haida Gwaii.”

Johanne Young, Area D director, North Coast Regional District –

“As Area D director for the North Coast Regional District, I would like to congratulate the Xaada (Haida) people on achieving title from the Province. The Gaayhllxid • Gíihlagalgang ‘Rising Tide’ Haida Title Lands Agreement provides the recognition and respect to all Xaada citizens and especially to the knowledge keepers, many now departed from us, who shared their knowledge by testimony in effort of sovereignty for the future generations. Although much work is still to come for the Xaada, the Province, local governments and village councils, title provides a path forward and brings us into a new era of working collaboratively for the well-being of all.”

Kent McNeil, professor, Osgoode Hall Law School, Toronto –

“The Haida Title Lands Agreement is a very progressive step toward settling one of the many outstanding Indigenous land and jurisdiction claims in British Columbia. The Province and the Haida Nation have done what the Supreme Court of Canada has been encouraging governments to do for many years, namely settle these claims through negotiation and agreement rather than litigation. The Haida agreement is definitely an important step in the right direction.”

John McCulloch, vice-president of operations, Langara Fishing Adventures ​–

“On behalf of Westcoast Fishing Club, Langara Island Lodge, Langara Fishing Lodge and Queen Charlotte Lodge, we would like to acknowledge our respect for the Haida people and your steadfast resolve to gain recognition of title to Haida Gwaii. We congratulate the Haida people and your leadership on your most recent accomplishment on your reconciliation journey in gaining this recognition and look forward to working together with you, as always, to ensure Haida Gwaii yahguudang / yahgudáng - respecting Haida Gwaii.”

John Mohammed, president/owner, A&A Trading Ltd –

“As a forest-tenure operator in Haida Gwaii, we have always respected that we are guests on Haida land. We are excited for the Haida and this long-awaited recognition of their title. We look forward to the opportunity to support the Haida and the Province, as they work through the transition and into the future.”

John Ralston Saul, CC, O Ont, essayist and novelist –

“To advance reconciliation, there needs to be clarity of understanding between people. This amounts to a truth that works for all parties, a truth that is embraced by all people. Decades of dialogue, leadership by the Haida Nation and a commitment to work shoulder-to-shoulder on co-management of the land has led to this unique moment in Canada’s history. The Haida Nation, people of Haida Gwaii and the Province have built a new kind of agreement that recognizes Aboriginal title, while building on the shared love of all islanders for the archipelago. All of this puts in place a practical method for moving forward.”