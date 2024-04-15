Breaking Barriers: Julian Mitton MD Joins Zero Overdose
Julian Mitton MD: Spearheading a National Movement Towards Overdose Prevention and Harm ReductionSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero Overdose, a leading national harm reduction nonprofit dedicated to expanding overdose safety planning and preventing unintentional overdose events, proudly announces the appointment of Julian Mitton, MD, MPH, as its new Medical Director. Dr. Mitton brings a wealth of expertise and a commitment to advocating for improved and equitable care for traditionally underserved populations.
Zero Overdose was founded in 2020 by Tom McCarry, LMHC, and Virna Little, PsyD, LCSW, with a vision to reduce unintentional overdose deaths both locally and nationally through overdose safety planning. Inspired by their work with a local correctional facility, which highlighted the critical need for a more effective system to prevent overdose tragedies, they developed the Overdose Safety Plan©. Since then, Zero Overdose has been dedicated to expanding the use of overdose safety planning across healthcare systems and communities.
Julian Mitton MD's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Zero Overdose continues to grow and expand its impact. In his role as Medical Director, Dr. Julian Mitton will play a crucial role in partnering with clinical providers, community-based organizations, nonprofits, and local governments to promote evidence-based harm reduction strategies. His responsibilities include training, strategic community partnerships, technical assistance, and evaluation.
With a diverse clinical background in population health and behavioral health, and advanced training in health services research and implementation science, Dr. Julian Mitton is well-positioned to lead Zero Overdose's efforts. He is a published author and researcher, with work appearing in reputable journals such as NEJM Catalyst and the Journal of Addiction Medicine. His recent efforts have focused on tech-enabled population health and clinical innovations, including integrated behavioral health and programs to promote access to evidence-based medications for addiction treatment (MAT).
Hundreds of providers have already been trained in Zero Overdose Safety Planning, with the approach integrated into clinical care in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) across the country. Dr. Mitton's role as a clinical advisor, leader, trainer, and supporter will further enhance these efforts, ensuring that Zero Overdose continues to make a meaningful impact in the fight against unintentional overdoses.
"Joining Zero Overdose as Medical Director is an incredible opportunity to make a difference in the lives of individuals and communities affected by overdose," said Julian Mitton MD. "I am excited to work alongside the dedicated team at Zero Overdose to expand overdose safety planning and prevent unnecessary tragedies."
Looking ahead, Zero Overdose is thrilled to collaborate with the National Council for Mental Wellbeing to expand overdose safety planning to Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) and Community-Based Health Organizations (CBHOs). The organization remains committed to its mission of saving lives and promoting safer communities.
Zero Overdose is a national harm reduction nonprofit founded in 2020 with a mission to expand overdose safety planning and prevent unintentional overdose events and deaths. The organization collaborates with clinical providers, community-based organizations, nonprofits, and local governments to promote evidence-based harm reduction strategies through training, strategic community partnerships, technical assistance, and evaluation.
Julian Mitton, MD is a healthcare innovation leader and public health champion committed to advocating for the improved and equitable care of traditionally underserved populations. With a diverse clinical background in population health and behavioral health, and advanced training in health services research and implementation science, he has been able to leverage research, leadership, strategic partnerships, and health policy to advocate for underserved communities through clinical innovations and policy change. Julian Mitton, MD now serves as Medical Director at Zero Overdose, leading efforts to expand overdose safety planning and prevent unintentional overdose events and deaths.
