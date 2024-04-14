Wenstrup Announces Hearing on the Possible Inappropriate Relationship Between Top Scientific Journals and U.S. Government

WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will hold a hearing titled “Academic Malpractice: Examining the Relationship Between Scientific Journals, the Government, and Peer Review” to explore any potential inappropriate influence exerted by the federal government over research publications related to COVID-19. The Select Subcommittee recently obtained evidence that indicates top scientific journals Science, Nature, and The Lancet were in communication with federal government officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, during the pandemic. This hearing seeks to ensure that the federal government is not granted undue access to the scientific review process during a future health crisis.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Academic Malpractice: Examining the Relationship Between Scientific Journals, the Government, and Peer Review”

DATE: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Holden Thorp, Ph.D.

Editor-in-Chief

Science Journals

American Association for the Advancement of Science

*Declined to participate*

Magdalena Skipper, Ph.D.

Editor-in-Chief

Nature

*Declined to participate*

Richard Horton, BSc, MB, ChB

Editor-in-Chief

The Lancet

Read more about the Select Subcommittee’s invitations to the respective Editors-in-Chief of Science, Nature, and The Lancet here.

###