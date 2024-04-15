Trucking Tower and Sourcifi Announce an Alliance to Reduce Fleet Fuel Spend by 10%-23%
Strategic partnership delivers proven fuel technology with guaranteed savings
This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing cutting-edge fuel-saving solutions to the transportation sector.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trucking Tower™ and Sourcifi™ announce an alliance to help fleets reduce their fuel spend by 10%-23% net cost savings using a proven 6-in-1 green fuel technology and a money-back guarantee program.
2.5 Minute Video of Results and a Money-Back Guarantee:
https://youtu.be/s8UaFoQbHjk?si=BLLoumMPectybUGA
“My dedication to enhancing profitability through strategic sourcing naturally gravitated towards fuel savings. Fuel is the #1 cost of operating a big rig truck and this solution makes a tremendous impact,” remarked Tim Perkins, CEO of Sourcifi. “Credibility is non-negotiable, and I stand by solutions that will benefit our customers. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with Trucking Tower to deliver the Dynamo 6-in-1 green fuel technology to the industry.”
Field-tested results from fleets leveraging blended Dynamo fuel showcase an average MPG gain of 26.73% across diverse big rig engine types, ages, and models, translating into substantial reductions in fuel expenditure ranging from 10 to 23%.
Tim Perkins, CEO of Sourcifi, is a seasoned supply chain executive with a wealth of expertise. He founded Sourcifi in early 2024 to offer transportation, logistics, and supply chain companies strategic, cost-saving procurement solutions.
Before founding Sourcifi, Perkins spearheaded a trucking enterprise, steering it to success with nearly $100 million in revenue and 500 assets within three years without private equity or venture capital. His expertise in procurement started earlier by helping Fortune 500 corporations and growth-stage transportation entities secure top-tier talent for senior leadership roles.
With a network of over 37,000 LinkedIn supply chain connections, Perkins is committed to driving tangible results for clients.
Andy Hedrick, CEO of Trucking Tower, emphasized the significance of partnering with Sourcifi. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to bringing cutting-edge fuel-saving solutions to the transportation sector. While some may harbor skepticism, rest assured, CyberFuels Dynamo represents a true breakthrough, backed by our money-back guarantee of results, over 70 million gallons of fuel treated with no insurance or warranty claims, EPA certification, and $4M insurance coverage for added assurances.”
Trucking Tower offers a money-back guarantee through a measured pilot program if fleets do not see at least a 10% fuel economy gain while running CyberFuels in any Class 8 engine. The no-risk pilot program provides engineering support, the CyberFuels product, and training.
Furthermore, CyberFuels Dynamo is EPA-certified and ensures compliance without voiding engine OEM or truck-lease warranties. As an added layer of assurance, CyberFuels and Trucking Tower maintain a combined $4 million in insurance coverage, with zero insurance or warranty claims recorded after treating over 70 million gallons of fuel.
Trucking Tower takes charge of the seamless installation of automated dosing for on-site fuel tanks and a big rig truck solution for on-the-road refueling. The efficacy of the CyberFuels Dynamo solution is well documented through field and lab studies available on Trucking Tower's website.
About Trucking Tower
Before founding Trucking Tower in 2018, Industrial Engineer and CEO Andy Hedrick worked for supply chain technology and consulting companies to market, sell, and implement hundreds of projects with companies spanning Asia, Europe, and North America across 24 years. During that time, he worked with 70 of the top 100 trucking fleets in the United States.
Trucking Tower provides consulting, engineering, media coverage, outsourced sales, and outsourced marketing solutions that help supply chain companies boost revenue, decrease costs, and operate more efficiently. Our focus is on helping companies experience breakthrough results while using less of their time and money.
For more information, visit www.truckingtower.com
About Sourcifi
Sourcifi transforms the complexities of supply chain sourcing into streamlined processes with cost savings. The company specializes in sourcing all things related to transportation, logistics, and supply chain management, aiming to simplify and optimize procurement from the ground up.
Sourcifi offers various services to meet business needs, from sourcing tractors and trailers to truck parking, warehouse space, 3PLs, M&A opportunities, supply chain talent, early-stage business and real estate investment opportunities, nearshoring suppliers, carbon emissions reduction, fuel savings, fleet maintenance, and liquidation/recycling.
For more information, visit https://sourcifi.net/
26.73% Average MPG Increase & Money-Back Guarantee Pilot Program