ROXi, Pearl TV, Major US Broadcasters bring ground-breaking Interactive TV Channels to Broadcast TV nationwide
These new Interactive TV Channels are exactly what younger consumers want from their media experiences. They’ve grown up with YouTube and Tik Tok in their pocket”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Broadcast TV re-imagined with ROXi’s innovative FastStream Interactive TV Technology on NEXTGEN TV.
— Rob Lewis, CEO, ROXi
• FastStream-powered Interactive TV Channels automatically start at the beginning of the programme - and viewers can pause or skip any segment Tik Tok-style.
• First to be broadcast will be ROXi’s Interactive Music Channels, the world’s first Interactive Music TV Channels.
• Other interactive channels to include News, Entertainment, and Sports.
• Nationwide distribution available through the major broadcasters and in collaboration with Pearl TV.
• Enhances NextGen TV consumer proposition, enabling ATSC 3.0 broadcasters to further leverage CTV Ad Market.
Interactive entertainment company ROXi announces partnerships with the major US Broadcasters and a collaboration with Pearl TV to rollout revolutionary Interactive TV Channels nationwide, leveraging ROXI’s new revolutionary FastStream technology for NextGen TV.
The new FastStream powered Interactive TV Channels will be immediately differentiated from traditional Broadcast TV Channels in that:
- Channels start at the beginning of a programme when you turn on that channel, or channel hop to that channel
- Viewers can pause, fast forward and rewind
- Viewers can jump to a particular programme segment instantly with their remote
- No need to download an app
Pearl TV, whose members include eight of the largest Broadcast TV Companies in America, is collaborating with ROXi to accelerate the delivery nationwide of select Interactive TV Channels.
First to be broadcast will be ROXi’s Interactive Music Channels, which will revolutionize the delivery of music on TV by allowing viewers on a music channel to choose genre or decade, and skip through music videos they don’t like, something that has never been possible on Broadcast TV Music Channels before.
ROXi and broadcasters are also now working on Interactive TV Channels for other genres including News, Entertainment, and Sports with further announcements to be made shortly.
ROXi CEO Rob Lewis believes FastStream can make Broadcast TV compelling for a younger consumer, “These new Interactive TV Channels are exactly what younger consumers want from their media experiences. They’ve grown up with YouTube and Tik Tok in their pocket and expect to be able to start a programme at any time, and skip any segment they’re not interested in, even on Broadcast TV at home”.
Anne Schelle, Managing Director of broadcaster group Pearl TV agrees, “These new channels on NEXTGEN TV deliver a revolutionary viewing experience to consumers, one which can drive demand for NEXTGEN TVs while allowing ATSC 3.0 broadcasters to expand their market share of the growing connected TV ad market”.
Skip Flenniken, Sinclair’s VP & GM Technology Business Development said, “We’re very excited to be working with ROXi to deliver exciting new Interactive TV experiences to consumers. We’re confident these experiences will provide consumers with a better understanding of the possibilities of broadcast TV and help accelerate the widespread adoption of NEXTGEN TV.”
Kerry Oslund, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development for The E.W. Scripps Company agrees, “We all agree that it’s imperative we discover new ways to engage viewers, especially younger audiences who are not watching television the same way their parents do. This partnership with ROXi allows for an interactive experience that brings new and exciting ways to engage with our audiences.”
Meanwhile, Nick Colsey, Vice President of Business Development, Sony Electronics, noted, “Sony is excited to be delivering NEXTGEN TV across its entire range of U.S. televisions. The introduction of these innovative and Interactive TV Channels in the U.S. market will help customers enjoy their Sony BRAVIA TVs even more”.
Demos of the new Interactive TV Channels are available at the following locations:
- ROXi Demo Booth, NAB Futures Park - Las Vegas Convention Centre, West Hall, booth W4015.
- Pearl TV Booth - Las Vegas Convention Centre, West Hall, booth W3056.
NEXTGEN TV, a free over-the-air service, is the first major overhaul in nearly 30 years to the Advanced Television Systems Committee broadcast standard. The broadcast technology makes possible a variety of new features for viewers, including:
- High Dynamic Range (HDR) broadcast video
- Dialogue enhancement and consistent volume across channels with movie theatre-quality audio
- Enhanced internet content on demand
- Advanced emergency alerts and information
- Expanded and hyperlocal news
- Dual language capabilities
NEXTGEN TV receivers are available to consumers at a wide assortment of retail prices and is built into select TV models and in upgrade accessory receivers manufactured by Zinwell; ADTH; Hisense; Sony; LG; Samsung, and, later this year, TCL.
Learn more about NEXTGEN TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide to cities carrying the service, as well as links to available NEXTGEN TV models and upgrade accessory device options, features and retail pricing as products are certified and reach retail availability.
###
ROXi Press Kit: http://tinyurl.com/roxipresskit
About ROXi FastStream
ROXi’s new Interactive TV platform FastStream represents a revolution in Broadcast TV for broadcasters and content owners, making Broadcast TV Channels fully interactive without the need for users to ever download or launch a TV App.
About Pearl TV
Pearl TV is a business organization of U.S. broadcast companies with a shared interest in exploring forward-looking broadcasting opportunities. Pearl’s membership, comprises 820 TV stations and includes Cox Media Group, Graham Media Group, Gray Television, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, the E.W. Scripps Company, and TEGNA Inc.
About Sinclair, Inc.
Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), is a diversified media company and leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks.
About The E.W. Scripps Company
The E.W. Scripps Company (Nasdaq: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets.
Media contacts:
ROXi: Tim Hadley
tim.hadley@magic.works
+44 7976410001
Pearl: Dave Arland
dave@arlandcom.com
+1 (317) 701-0084
Sinclair: Jessica Bellucci
jbellucci-c@sbgtv.com
Scripps: Michael Perry
michael.perry@scripps.com
Tim Hadley
ROXi
+44 7976 410001
tim.hadley@magic.works
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn