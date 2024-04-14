Draw set for the ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, April 14 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Galaxy Arena from 15 to 21 April.

A press conference and the draw for the tournament were held today (14 April) by the organizers. Guests in attendance included Ms. Petra Sörling, ITTF President and International Olympic Committee member; Mr. Liu Guoliang, ITTF Deputy President, World Table Tennis Board Chair and Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Mr. Steve Dainton, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; and Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG.

Elite world table tennis players including 48 male players and 48 female players are competing in the ITTF Men’s World Cup and the ITTF Women’s World Cup, respectively. Reigning Men’s and Women’s World Cup champions Fan Zhendong and Chen Meng are aiming to defend their titles. They are joined by the current world no.1’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha as well as the current World Youth Champions Lin Shidong and Kuai Man.

The tournament is divided into two stages, with players split into 16 groups of three in Stage 1. The top 16 seeds are assigned to 16 different groups; the rest are drawn in using a modified snake system and players from the same association cannot be drawn into the same group. Each match features four games, and the player securing the top spot in each group will enter Stage 2 featuring best-of-seven game knockout matches.

Female players including Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Bernadette Szocs, Adriana Diaz, Hana Goda and Jian Fang Lay conducted the men’s draw. The results are as follows:

Group 1 WANG Chuqin (China) Kirill GERASSIMENKO (Kazakhstan) AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) Group 2 FAN Zhendong (China) WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) Benedikt DUDA (Germany) Group 3 LIANG Jingkun (China) Kristian KARLSSON (Sweden) Nicholas LUM (Australia) Group 4 MA Long (China) Edward LY (Canada) Aditya SAREEN (Australia) Group 5 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) Sora MATSUSHIMA (Japan) João GERALDO (Portugal) Group 6 LIN Gaoyuan (China) CHUANG Chih-Yuan (Chinese Taipei) Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) Group 7 Felix LEBRUN (France) KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) Nicolas BURGOS (Chile) Group 8 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) Anders LIND (Denmark) Finn LUU (Australia) Group 9 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) Simon GAUZY (France) Mohamed EL-BEIALI (Egypt) Group 10 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) Jonathan GROTH (Denmark) Andrej GACINA (Croatia) Group 11 QIU Dang (Germany) Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) Ahmed SALEH (Egypt) Group 12 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) LEE Sang Su (Korea Republic) Tiago APOLONIA (Portugal) Group 13 LIN Shidong (China) Alexis LEBRUN (France) Alberto MINO (Ecuador) Group 14 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) LIM Jonghoon (Korea Republic) Izaac QUEK (Singapore) Group 15 Marcos FREITAS (Portugal) Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) Daniel GONZALEZ (Puerto Rico)

Male players including Fan Zhendong, Wang Chuqin, Felix Lebrun, Hugo Calderano, Omar Assar and Nicholas Lum conducted the women’s draw. The results are as follows:

Group 1 SUN Yingsha (China) CHEN Szu-Yu (Chinese Taipei) ZHU Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China) Group 2 WANG Manyu (China) Manika BATRA (India) Adina DIACONU (Romania) Group 3 WANG Yidi (China) Xiaona SHAN (Germany) DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) Group 4 CHEN Meng (China) Sreeja AKULA (India) Natalia BAJOR (Poland) Group 5 SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) Lily ZHANG (U.S.A.) ZENG Jian (Singapore) Group 6 CHEN Xingtong (China) Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) LIU Hsing-Yin (Chinese Taipei) Group 7 Mima ITO (Japan) Amy WANG (U.S.A.) Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) Group 8 Hina HAYATA (Japan) Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) Sabine WINTER (Germany) Group 9 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) Yousra HELMY (Egypt) Group 10 Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) KIM Nayeong (Korea Republic) Mo ZHANG (Canada) Group 11 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) Prithika PAVADE (France) Mariam ALHODABY (Egypt) Group 12 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) Hana GODA (Egypt) Fu Yu (Portugal) Group 13 JEON Jihee (Korea Republic) KUAI Man (China) Jian Fang LAY (Australia) Group 14 Miu HIRANO (Japan) Jia Nan YUAN (France) Jocelyn LAM (New Zealand) Group 15 JOO Cheonhui (Korea Republic) Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazil) Sarah HANFFOU (Cameroon) Group 16 Nina MITTELHAM (Germany) Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) Michelle BROMLEY (Australia)

The Stage 1 matches from 15 to 17 April are divided into two sessions per day with the first session starting at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. For the knockout matches on 18 and 19 April, the first session will start at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The semi-finals will be held on 20 April starting at 6 p.m. and the final on 21 April starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets sales have received a overwhelming response, with limited tickets now available at Damai app and mini program, Kong Seng outlets in Macao, MacauTicket.com or directly at the venue Galaxy Arena during the event period.

