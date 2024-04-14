Submit Release
Việt Nam deeply concerned about tension escalation in Middle East

VIETNAM, April 14 - HÀ NỘIViệt Nam is deeply concerned about the tension escalation in the Middle East, especially violent acts that violating the UN Charter and inflicting damage on civilians, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng said on April 14.

Responding to reporters’ query about Việt Nam’s reaction to the rocket barrage into Israel, the spokesperson called on related parties to exercise restraint, settle disagreements by peaceful measures and strictly comply to international law, the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

She also urged the parties to immediately end the violent acts that are pushing tension to escalate for the sake of security, safety, peace and security in the region and the world as a whole. VNA/VNS

