California Secures Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Early February Storms

Published: Apr 14, 2024

SACRAMENTO – President Biden has approved Governor Gavin Newsom’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support ongoing recovery efforts following widespread flooding, mudslides and debris flows during early February storms.

The declaration includes the counties of Butte, Glenn, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Sutter and Ventura.

“This declaration brings in more resources for local communities across the state recovering from the widespread impacts of these storms,” said Governor Newsom. “I thank the Biden-Harris Administration for their continued partnership and support.”

The declaration makes available federal public assistance funding to help state, tribal and local governments cover emergency response and recovery costs. It also includes funding for hazard mitigation efforts statewide.

###