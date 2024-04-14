Minister Noonan announces over €7 million to protect archaeological monuments

“I’m delighted that 140 projects across the country will be supported under this year’s €7.4m Community Monuments Fund. Since its inception in 2020, this fund has become a lifeline for the protection of Ireland’s irreplaceable archaeological heritage by revitalising hundreds of historic monuments in cities, towns, villages and rural communities across all 31 Local Authorities. Through this, it is enabling valuable investment in the wider heritage sector, creating thousands of hours of employment for specialist craftspeople and traditional skills practitioners, as well as supporting the achievement of national commitments under Heritage Ireland 2030 and the Climate Adaptation Plan for Built and Archaeological Heritage. I’d like to congratulate the successful applicants and wish them the very best of luck in with their projects this year.”