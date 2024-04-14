PHILIPPINES, April 14 - Press Release

April 14, 2024 Villanueva: Enterprise-based education and training to boost gov't effort to address unemployment Reacting to the decrease in unemployment rate in February, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva stressed the need for an institutionalized enterprise-based education and training program to boost the government's effort in providing more employment opportunities for Filipinos. The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported a decrease in the unemployment rate from 4.5% or 2.15 million in January 2024 to 3.5% or 1.8 million in February 2024, which is lower from the 4.8 % or 2.47 million in February of the previous year. The PSA also reported a decrease in underemployment from 13.9% in January to 12.4% in February 2024. "We are formulating a comprehensive set of labor policies targeting both the demand and supply sides of the labor market to effectively address the persistent issue of unemployment and underemployment," stated the majority leader. "Bukod po sa pagsiguro na may trabahong naghihintay sa bawat Pilipino, kailangan rin po nating siguruhin ang kakayahan ng ating mga manggagawa para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng industriya," he added. Villanueva, the prime mover of the Trabaho Para Sa Bayan or Republic Act No.11962, principally sponsored and authored the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act in the Senate last March 5, 2024. This legislation was highlighted as a priority measure of the Marcos administration during the last Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting. "We are grateful to the President for recognizing the significance of our proposed game-changing measure and for urging both Houses of Congress to prioritize it," expressed the majority leader. Senate Bill No. 2587 or the EBET Framework Act, aims to bridge the gap between the rapidly evolving needs of industries and the requisite skills of employees. "This measure is the key to solving the problem of unending job-skills mismatch, which is a factor in the volatility of our unemployment and underemployment rates. Institutionalizing the EBET will address the inability of education to catch up with evolving technology and digitalization of industries in the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0," Villanueva said. Enterprise-based training is seen as one of the top drivers of employment among tech-voc courses, with In-Company Training and Learnership having the highest employment rates over other forms of training ranging from 86.26% to 91.14% based on the 2020 and 2021 Studies on the Employment of Tech-voc graduates. According to the proposed measure, the EBET Framework Act will "strengthen, rationalize, and harmonize programs, such as apprenticeship, learnership, and the dual training system, under an EBET framework, which shall be competency-based and industry-driven, and with due regard to the rights and occupational safety and health of trainees, through the active participation of employers, trainees, technical-vocational institutions, and the government." "The objective is to unify all modes of enterprise-based training programs under one framework to enhance the skills of our new entrants to the labor force and to upskill those already employed, ensuring their employability and meeting the demands of the rapidly evolving world of work," Villanueva emphasized. Villanueva, the former Secretary of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), also pointed out the importance of engaging the private sector as an indispensable partner in developing modules and competency standards in carrying out EBET programs. "Let our jobseekers learn directly from industry experts. The involvement of our industry partners is crucial in ensuring that skills and competencies align with their requirements," concluded the majority leader. Villanueva: Enterprise-based education at training, magpapalakas sa pagtugon ng pamahalaan sa kawalan ng trabaho Bilang reaksyon sa pagbaba ng unemployment rate noong Pebrero, binigyang-diin ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ang pangangailangan na i-institutionalize ang enterprise-based education and training program para mapalakas ang pagsusumikap ng gobyerno na makapagbigay ng marami pang trabaho para sa mga Pinoy. Iniulat ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ang pagbaba ng unemployment rate mula 4.5% o 2.15 milyon noong Enero 2024 sa 3.5% o 1.8 milyon nitong Pebrero 2024, na mas mababa sa 4.8% o 2.47 milyon noong Pebrero ng nagdaang taon. Sabi pa ng PSA, bumaba rin ang underemployment mula sa 13.9% noong Enero sa 12.4% nitong Pebrero 2024. "We are formulating a comprehensive set of labor policies targeting both the demand and supply sides of the labor market to effectively address the persistent issue of unemployment and underemployment," sabi ng majority leader. "Bukod po sa pagsiguro na may trabahong naghihintay sa bawat Pilipino, kailangan rin po nating siguruhin ang kakayahan ng ating mga manggagawa para tugunan ang pangangailangan ng industriya," dagdag niya. Inisponsoran ni Villanueva, pangunahing nagsulong ng Trabaho Para Sa Bayan or Republic Act No.11962, ang Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Framework Act sa Senado noong Marso 5, 2024. Ang batas na ito ay priority measure ng Marcos administration sa huling Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting. "We are grateful to the President for recognizing the significance of our proposed game-changing measure and for urging both Houses of Congress to prioritize it," sabi ni Villanueva. Layunin ng Senate Bill No. 2587 o EBET Framework Act, na punan ang puwang sa pagitan ng mabilis na pag-unlad ng mga industriya at ang kinakailangang kasanayan o skills ng mga manggagawa. "This measure is the key to solving the problem of unending job-skills mismatch, which is a factor in the volatility of our unemployment and underemployment rates. Institutionalizing the EBET will address the inability of education to catch up with evolving technology and digitalization of industries in the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0," ayon kay Villanueva. Ang enterprise-based training ay nakikitang isa sa mga 'top driver' ng trabaho sa mga tech-voc courses, kasama ang In-Company training and Learnership na siyang may pinakamataas na employment rates sa iba pang anyo ng ng pagsasanay, mula 86.26% batay sa 2020 at 2021 Studies on the Employment of Tech-voc Graduates. Ayon sa panukala, ang EBET Framework Act "will strengthen, rationalize, and harmonize programs, such as apprenticeship, learnership, and the dual training system, under an EBET framework, which shall be competency-based and industry-driven, and with due regard to the rights and occupational safety and health of trainees, through the active participation of employers, trainees, technical-vocational institutions, and the government." "The objective is to unify all modes of enterprise-based training programs under one framework to enhance the skills of our new entrants to the labor force and to upskill those already employed, ensuring their employability and meeting the demands of the rapidly evolving world of work," ani ni Villanueva. Binigyang-diin ng dating Kalihim ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) ang kahalagahan ng pakikilahok ng pribadong sektor bilang malakas na kasosyo sa pagbuo ng mga module at competency standards sa pagsasagawa ng mga programa ng EBET. "Let our jobseekers learn directly from industry experts. The involvement of our industry partners is crucial in ensuring that skills and competencies align with their requirements," pagtatapos ng majority leader.