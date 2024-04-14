IMEE ON LOOMING JEEPNEY STRIKE, PUV MODERNIZATION DEADLOCK: KAUKULANG SOLUSYON, HINDI LANG EXTENSION, NOW NA!

The national government must decisively implement, without further delay, concrete solutions to pending issues hounding the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), as another nationwide transport strike is expected on Monday, April 15, said Senator Imee Marcos.

"Alam naman natin malawakang problema ito... yung mga concern ng ating iba't-ibang sektor ay hindi pa naa-address nang kumpleto. Nananawagan pa rin tayo ng malawakang konsultasyon sa mga owners, drivers, pati commuters, habal-habal, pati yung sumasakay na mga estudyante," Marcos stressed, in a radio (DWIZ) interview Saturday.

She added, "Ang transportasyon ay parang dugo, sirkulasyon ng bayan... yan talaga ang umiikot at nagpapairal ng negosyo, naghahatid ng estudyante, nagdadala ng may sakit sa ospital. Papaano tayo kikilos kapag wala ang ating mga driver?"

The senator said an immediate, comprehensive consultation process with all stakeholders is key to solving festering problems in the stalled modernization push, most importantly, the inability of PUV operators and drivers to afford modern units.

She further stressed that modernizing the transport sector must not come at the expense of drivers whose only means of livelihood is driving their traditional jeepneys, and the riding public--both trying to make ends meet amid rising inflation and high cost of living.

Merely extending the April 30, 2024 franchise consolidation deadline will not address the issues, Marcos underscored.

"May palugit o wala, hindi rin natin mapipilit yung ating mga driver kapag hindi pa naisasaayos ang pagbili ng sasakyan; hindi pa malaman kung sino ang sasagot kapag hindi nakapagbayad ng utang. Lahat ito ay napakaimportante," she explained.

Thousands of jeepney and UV express drivers nationwide will join a two-day nationwide strike, according to transport groups Manibela and Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON), following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s announcement the deadline for individual PUV operators and drivers to merge into cooperatives and corporations is final.

"Saan naman kukuha ng P2.4 milyon (cost of modern jeepney) kada isa? Ganun din ang problema ng kooperatiba, sinasabi na lahat ay sumali sa transport coop pero hanggang ngayon alam natin na maraming dumadaing na dati, sila ang may-ari, aba'y magiging empleyado na lamang sila ng kooperatiba."

Jeepney operators who fail to meet the consolidation deadline will lose their franchise and must cease from plying their routes.

Marcos laments this will put further strain on an already problematic transport situation.