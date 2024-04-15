Intrinseque Health and Avenir Digital Unite to Modernize Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health, a leading global provider of clinical supply chain solutions, and Avenir Digital, a trusted partner for innovation in clinical trial, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership that will transform the way pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies manage their clinical trial supply chains.

This powerful collaboration brings together Intrinseque Health's robust clinical supply planning capabilities and Avenir Digital's innovative clinical trial supply chain platform, creating a comprehensive one-stop-shop solution for clients. By leveraging the strengths of both companies, this partnership will deliver unparalleled services and drive significant improvements across the entire clinical trial supply chain.

"We are excited to partner with Avenir Digital, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in drug discovery," said Nitin Jain, President & CEO of Intrinseque Health. "This strategic alliance will enable us to offer our clients a seamless and comprehensive solution that addresses the evolving complexities of modern clinical trials."

The partnership will integrate Avenir Digital's cutting-edge technologies, such as AI and machine learning, into Intrinseque Health's service offerings. This integration will provide clients with real-time visibility, inventory optimization, and predictive analytics, empowering them to make informed decisions and adapt to changing market dynamics.

"Avenir Digital is proud to partner with Intrinseque Health, a recognized leader in the clinical supply chain industry," said Himanshu Kansara, Managing Partner of Avenir Digital. "Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to deliver unparalleled solutions that drive operational efficiency, risk mitigation, and overall performance improvement across the clinical trial supply chain."

The Intrinseque Health and Avenir Digital partnership will have a significant impact on the way clients manage their clinical trial supply chains. By providing a one-stop-shop solution, clients will benefit from:

• Streamlined operations: The integration of Intrinseque Health's robust clinical supply planning and Avenir Digital's innovative supply chain platform will create a seamless and efficient process, reducing complexity and improving overall operational effectiveness.

• Enhanced visibility and control: The partnership's advanced technologies will offer clients real-time visibility into their supply chain, enabling them to make data-driven decisions, optimize inventory, and proactively address potential challenges.

• Improved risk mitigation: The combined expertise and resources of Intrinseque Health and Avenir Digital will help clients navigate the complexities of clinical trial supply chain management, mitigating risks and ensuring the successful execution of their studies.

• Accelerated timelines: By leveraging the synergies between the two companies, clients will benefit from faster study start-ups, reduced delays, and improved overall trial timelines, ultimately accelerating the development of life-saving therapies.

The Intrinseque Health and Avenir Digital partnership will initially focus on the US and APAC markets, with plans to expand globally in the near future. Both companies are poised to leverage their combined expertise and resources to drive the success of clinical trials and support the advancement of life-saving therapies.

For more information about Intrinseque Health and Avenir Digital, visit their respective websites at www.intrinsequehealth.com and www.avenirdigital.ai.

About Intrinseque Health: Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified, global leader in clinical supply chain solutions, driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. With a team of seasoned experts, we empower pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to navigate the complexities of clinical trials with unparalleled efficiency and precision. Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Our robust supply planning capabilities, seamless logistics management, and data-driven insights ensure that our clients can focus on advancing life-saving therapies, while we handle the intricacies of their clinical supply chains. As a trusted partner, we are committed to delivering tailored solutions that optimize operations, mitigate risks, and accelerate timelines - all with the unwavering goal of transforming the future of drug development.

About Avenir Digital: Avenir Digital is a consulting organization specializing in technology solutions for the Healthcare and Life Sciences industries, poised to redefine operational paradigms and enhance patient outcomes. With a laser focus on industry-specific challenges, we provide bespoke technology strategies designed to streamline processes, optimize decision-making, and catalyze innovation. Our team of seasoned professionals brings extensive domain expertise to the table, working collaboratively with clients to develop tailored strategies that yield tangible results. From optimizing clinical trials to revolutionizing supply chain management and harnessing data analytics for actionable insights, we are committed to driving transformative change in Healthcare and Life Sciences, setting the stage for a future where technology empowers excellence and transforms lives on a global scale.

Media Contacts:

Mangalam Moondra

Avenir Digital

Marketing Analyst, Avenir Digital

mangalam@avenirdigital.ai