Minister Blade Nzimande addresses media on his decision to dissolve NSFAS Board and place NSFAS under administration , 14 Apr

Minister Nzimande to address the media on his decision to dissolve the NSFAS Board and to place NSFAS under administration

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, will address the media on his decision to dissolve the NSFAS Board and to place the institution (NSFAS), under administration.

The Minister will use the media briefing to outline the reasons for his decision to dissolve the Board and place NSFAS under administration.

The Minister will also use the briefing to outline the implications of this decision, for the continued functioning of NSFAS and the next set of steps.

At the same media briefing, NSFAS will give an update on when the outstanding student allowances will be paid.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 14 April 2024

Time: 14:00-16:00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Members of the media are required to RSVP by sending their details (name, surname, media house and car registration) to Veli Mbele – @ Veli. Mbele@dst.gov.za or 064 615 0644 by no later than 19:00, Saturday, 13 April 2024.

Enquiries: Veli Mbele at 064 615 0644 or Veli.Mbele@dst.gov.za