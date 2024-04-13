Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Second Minister for Education Dr Maliki Osman Audiences with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, and His Royal…

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Second Minister for Education, and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Maliki Osman had an audience with the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah to convey Hari Raya greetings on behalf of Singapore's leaders.

His Majesty and Minister Maliki reaffirmed the special relationship between Singapore and Brunei. Both sides reiterated their commitment to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. They also discussed joint initiatives to commemorate the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations this year.

Minister Maliki also had an audience with the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office. His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. His Royal Highness and Minister Maliki expressed satisfaction with the strong and substantive ties between the two nations. They also acknowledged the progress made on the various Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed during His Majesty’s state visit in August 2022, including the Brunei Darussalam-Singapore Youth Education Scholarship, and Cooperation in Public Service Capacity Development.

Minister Maliki is in Brunei from 11 to 15 April 2024 for his annual Hari Raya visit.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman's Audience with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Negara Brunei Darussalam. Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore.