Official Visit of the Prime Minister of New Zealand the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, 14 to 16 April 2024

Prime Minister of New Zealand, the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, will make an Official Visit to Singapore from 14 to 16 April 2024. Prime Minister Luxon’s visit reaffirms the excellent and longstanding relations between Singapore and New Zealand, underpinned by the Enhanced Partnership established in 2019.

 

  Prime Minister Luxon will receive an official welcome at the Istana on 15 April 2024 and have a new orchid hybrid named in his honour. He will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will also host an Official Lunch. Prime Minister Luxon will also meet Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

 

  Prime Minister Luxon will be accompanied by New Zealand Minister of Climate Change and Minister of Revenue Simon Watts and senior officials.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 APRIL 2024

