MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in the Middle East

Singapore condemns the aerial attacks on Israel on 14 April 2024, which Iran stated was in response to an attack on its diplomatic premises in Damascus on 1 April. These escalating attacks exacerbate tensions and further destabilise an already tense region.

Singapore remains deeply concerned about the volatile situation in the Middle East, and the continuing danger of the war in Gaza triggering a wider regional conflagration. Singapore calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalatory actions. The focus should be on securing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of hostages; and the immediate, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilians throughout Gaza.  

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

14 APRIL 2024

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Situation in the Middle East

