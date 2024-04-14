Submit Release
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on Iran's Military Strike on Israeli Territory

Q: It’s reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched military strike against Israeli territory on April 14 using ballistic missiles and drones. What’s China’s comment? 

A: China expresses deep concern over the current escalation and calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations. The ongoing situation is the latest spillover of the Gaza conflict. There should be no more delays in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2728 and the conflict must end now.  China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region.

