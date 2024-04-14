PHILIPPINES, April 14 - Press Release

April 13, 2024 PWDs, farmers among 1,850 Cagayano beneficiaries of livelihood aid from Cayetanos "Malaking tulong po ito para sa pamilya at barangay namin dahil mabibigyan kami ng kabuhayan." This is what Lovelyn Paeste, a resident of Lasam, Cagayan Valley, gratefully said after receiving livelihood assistance from the offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano on Thursday, April 11, 2024. Paeste is one of the 850 persons who received help from the senators in the municipality of Lasam. The beneficiaries included farm laborers, persons with disability (PWD), women's groups, and those engaged in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This was made possible with the senators' partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region II through its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program and Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). "Magpapatayo po kami ng kainan at talipapa. Maraming, maraming salamat po kila Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano," Paeste said, who represented one of the five groups of beneficiaries of the SLP on Thursday. Sheryl Mateo, a fish and meat vendor who is one of the AICS beneficiaries, said she will use the assistance for her small business. "Nagpapasalamat po ako kina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at Pia Cayetano dahil itong ibinigay nila ay pwede ko na pandagdag sa negosyo ko," Mateo said. Orlino Cuaresma Jr., who is a PWD tricycle driver, echoed the gratitude expressed by the beneficiaries. "Pinipilit ko pa rin pong mag trabaho para sa pamilya ko. Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako sa tumutulong sa programang ito, lalo na kay Mayor Agatep at kila Sen. Alan at Pia Cayetano. Maraming salamat po," Cuaresma said. The successful disbursement was done at the Natalged Arena in Lasam with the help of Lasam Mayor Dante Dexter Agatep, Councilor Lilybeth Del Rosario, DSWD Region II SLP Referral Program Officer Noel Domingo, and MSWD Head of Lasam LGU Nenita Macaspac. The next day, April 12, the senators' teams visited the province's capital city Tuguegarao to provide livelihood assistance to a thousand ambulant vendors at the Cagayan State University Andrews Campus. This was done in partnership with DSWD Region II-AICS Program and in coordination with Cagayan Valley 3rd District Representative Joseph "Jojo" Lara, Board Member Ross Resuella, Board Member Leonides Fausto, and Tuguegarao City Councilor Tirso Mangada. To help address the pressing needs of our kababayan up north, the Cayetanos have been returning to the province of Cagayan since March of this year to touch base with communities in need of livelihood and other forms of assistance. Mga PWD at magsasaka, kabilang sa 1,850 Cagayano beneficiaries ng livelihood aid ng mga Cayetano "Malaking tulong po ito para sa pamilya at barangay namin dahil mabibigyan kami ng kabuhayan." Ito ang kwento ni Lovelyn Paeste, isang residente ng Lasam, Cagayan Valley pagkatapos niyang makatanggap ng tulong pangkabuhayan mula sa mga opisina nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano nitong Huwebes, April 11, 2024. Isa si Paeste sa 850 Cagayanong mula sa munisipalidad ng Lasam na nakatanggap ng tulong galing sa mga senador. Kabilang sa mga beneficiary ay mga magsasaka, persons with disability (PWD), grupo ng mga kababaihan, at bahagi ng sektor na may micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Isinagawa ito ng mga senador sa tulong ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region II sa pamamagitan ng kanilang Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) Program at Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP). "Magpapatayo po kami ng kainan at talipapa. Maraming, maraming salamat po kila Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano," wika ni Paeste, ma siyang kumatawan sa isa sa limang grupo ng mga SLP beneficiaries noong Huwebes. Sabi naman ni Sheryl Mateo, isang tindera ng karne at isda na AICS beneficiary, na gagamitin niya ang tulong na ibinigay para sa ikauunlad ng kanyang maliit na negosyo. "Nagpapasalamat po ako kina Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at Pia Cayetano dahil itong ibinigay nila ay pwede ko na pandagdag sa negosyo ko," ani Mateo. Sumang-ayon naman si Orlino Cuaresma Jr., isang PWD tricycle driver, sa pasasalamat na ibinigay sa kanilang mga beneficiary. "Pinipilit ko pa rin pong mag trabaho para sa pamilya ko. Kaya nagpapasalamat po ako sa tumutulong sa programang ito, lalo na kay Mayor Agatep at kila Sen. Alan at Pia Cayetano. Maraming salamat po," sabi ni Cuaresma. Isinagawa ang pamamahagi ng tulong sa Natalged Arena sa Lasam sa tulong nina Lasam Mayor Dante Dexter Agatep, Councilor Lilybeth Del Rosario, DSWD Region II SLP Referral Program Officer Noel Domingo, at MSWD Head ng Lasam LGU Nenita Macaspac. Kinabukasan, April 12, binisita naman ng Cayetano team ang kabisera ng lalawigan na Tuguegarao upang magbigay ng tulong pangkabuhayan sa isang libong ambulant vendor sa Cagayan State University Andrews Campus. Ito ay ginawa katuwang ang DSWD Region II-AICS Program at sa pakikipag-ugnayan nina Cagayan Valley 3rd District Representative Joseph "Jojo" Lara, Board Member Ross Resuella, Board Member Leonides Fausto, at Tuguegarao City Councilor Tirso Mangada. Bilang tugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating kababayan sa hilagang Luzon, bumabalik ang mga Cayetano sa lalawigan ng Cagayan mula nitong Marso upang makipag-ugnayan sa mga komunidad na nangangailangan ng kabuhayan at iba pang tulong.