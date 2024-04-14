Bulacan graduates thank Cayetanos for TESDA training success

After completing their Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) training, 105 students from Bulacan expressed their gratitude to Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano for their support in helping them reach educational success.

On April 11, 2024, at the Richwell Colleges Events Center in Plaridel, Bulacan, the Senator siblings provided the graduates with aprons, shirts, and tool kits marking the culmination of their journey.

Josefino C. Franzuela, a graduate of Cookery under National Certification Level II (NC II), conveyed his appreciation to the Senators.

"Buong puso po ako nagpapasalamat kina Senador Alan at Pia Cayetano na nakatulong sa amin , gamit ang mga adhikain na ito," he said.

"Isang dagdag kaalaman ito sa mga nagnanais mag trabaho na ang libangan ay pagluluto. Ngayon pagpupursugihin ko na po ito. Ito'y nakakasigla ng puso," he added.

The students underwent training under two TESDA programs: the Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP) and the Special Training for Employment Program (STEP).

TWSP focuses on providing skilled workers in priority sectors, offering courses such as Hilot (Wellness Massage), Housekeeping, and Cookery.

On the other hand, STEP equips students with skills for entrepreneurial, self-employment, and service-oriented activities, enhancing their employability and productivity within local communities, with courses like, Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Cookery, and Bread and Pastry Production.

Present at the ceremony were Bulacan Second District Representative Ditse Pancho, Richwell Colleges Inc. President Romeo Dela Rosa , Richwell Colleges Inc.

Vocational Department Head Richel Kalaw, and TESDA Bulacan Provincial Director Melanie Grace Romero

Romero expressed her gratitude to the Cayetanos for their support. "Laking pasasalamat po namin kina Senador Alan at Pia. Pinatunayan niyo po na hindi natutulog ang gobyerno."

"Kayo ang nag tutulak para magkaroon ng scholarship at makapagbigay ng ganito karaming libreng pagsasanay," she added.

Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano have long advocated their partnership with TESDA, aiming to communicate to the public the value of certification and how it can lead the way for success, particularly for those who are aspiring for non-traditional career tracks.

Mga nagsipagtapos sa Bulacan, nagpasalamat sa mga Cayetano sa tagumpay ng TESDA training

Matapos makumpleto ang kanilang pagsasanay sa Technical Education and Skills Development Authority o TESDA, 105 mag-aaral mula sa Bulacan ang nagpahayag ng kanilang pasasalamat kina Senators Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano para sa kanilang suporta at pagtulong sa mga iskolar.

Nitong April 11, 2024, nagbigay ang magkapatid na senador ng apron, t-shirt, at tool kits bilang regalo sa mga nagsipagtapos na ginanap sa Richwell Colleges Events Center sa Plaridel, Bulacan.

Ipinaabot ni Josefino C. Franzuela, iskolar sa ilalim ng programang Cookery-National Certification Level II (NC II), ang kanyang pasasalamat sa mga Cayetano.

"Buong puso po ako nagpapasalamat kina Senador Alan at Pia Cayetano na nakatulong sa amin, gamit ang mga adhikain na ito," wika niya.

"Isang dagdag kaalaman ito sa mga nagnanais magtrabaho na ang libangan ay pagluluto. Ngayon pagpupursugihin ko na po ito. Ito'y nakakasigla ng puso," dagdag niya.

Ang mga nagsipagtapos ay sumailalim sa pagsasanay ng dalawang programa ng TESDA: ang Training for Work Scholarship Program (TWSP) at ang Special Training for Employment Program (STEP).

Nakatuon ang TWSP sa paghuhulma sa mga mag-aaral upang maging bihasang manggagawa para sa priority sector. Hatid nito ang mga kursong Hilot (Wellness Massage), Housekeeping, at Cookery.

Sa kabilang banda, binibigyang-daan ng STEP ang mga mag-aaral na makapagsimula ng negosyo at matutunan ang mga kasanayang pang-serbisyo. Hatid nito ang mga kursong Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Cookery, at Bread and Pastry Production.

Dumalo sa seremonya sina Bulacan Second District Representative Ditse Pancho, Richwell Colleges Inc. President Romeo Dela Rosa, Richwell Colleges Inc. Vocational Department Head Richel Kalaw, at TESDA Bulacan Provincial Director Melanie Grace Romero.

"Laking pasasalamat po namin kina Senador Alan at Pia. Pinatunayan niyo po na hindi natutulog ang gobyerno." saad ni Romero.

"Kayo ang nagtutulak para magkaroon ng scholarship at makapagbigay ng ganitong karaming libreng pagsasanay," dagdag niya.

Kasama ang TESDA, patuloy na itinataguyod nina Senator Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng sertipikasyon at kung paano ito makakatulong sa tagumpay ng bawat Pilipino.