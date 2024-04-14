Villar, Cynthia: Roving modern lab for food safety launched

PHILIPPINES, April 14 - Press Release

April 13, 2024 Roving modern lab for food safety launched TO guarantee that plant-based foods are safe for human consumption, a modern Mobile Plant Food Safety Laboratory was launched by the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI). Sen. Cynthia A. Villar and BPI Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban led the inauguration of the first roving laboratory for food testing of plant- based food produce on Thursday April 12, at the BPI complex in Manila City. "It will ensure the safety of consumers to make sure that plant-based foods are free from pesticide residues, chemicals and microbial contaminants particularly in markets where access to conventional laboratories are restricted," she said. "As Filipinos we are used to evaluating our fruits and vegetables by merely using our eyes. We look at their appearance, or by touching , smelling and tasting them and we conclude that they are fit for consumption, or whether they are acceptable or rejected," also added the chairperson the Senate committee on agriculture and food. The senator said the roving modern laboratory will tour markets in the capital city to raise awareness of food safety and good food handling practices. It is equipped to test for a range of harmful food contaminants and pathogens including toxic chemicals, heavy metals, pesticides, antibiotics, among others. The BPI mobile laboratory will check the presence of toxic chemicals, pesticides in fruits and vegetables, E.coli in water and salmonella. "Test results take just a few minutes to a few hours. Although these tests are not as thorough as analyses performed in large laboratories, they are enough to detect the worst cases of contamination, allowing officials to alert sellers and buyers," said Villar. Roving modern lab para sa food safety, inilunsad UPANG tiyaking "fit for hunan consumption' ang mga plant-based na pagkain, inilunsad ng Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI).ang isang makabagong Mobile Plant Food Safety Laboratory. Pinangunahan nina Sen. Cynthia A. Villar at BPI Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban ang inauguration ng kauna-unahang roving laboratory para sa food testing ng mga plant- based na pagkain, noong Huwebes April 12 sa BPI complex sa Lunsod ng Maynila. "It will ensure the safety of consumers to make sure that plant-based foods are free from pesticide residues, chemicals and microbial contaminants particularly in markets where access to conventional laboratories are restricted," ani Villar. "As Filipinos we are used to evaluating our fruits and vegetables by merely using our eyes. We look at their appearance, or by touching ,smelling and tasting them and we conclude that they are fit for consumption, or whether they are acceptable or rejected," sabi pa ng chairperson ng Senate committee on agriculture and food. Iikot ang roving modern laboratory sa mga palengke sa capital city upang pukawin ang kaalaman sa food safety at mabuting good food handling practices. May kakayahan itong suriin ang mapanganib na food contaminants at pathogens kabilang ang toxic chemicals, heavy metals, pesticides at antibiotics. Susuriin ng BPI mobile laboratory kung may toxic chemicals, pesticides sa mga prutas at gulay. E.coli sa tubig at salmonella. "Test results take just a few minutes to a few hours. Although these tests are not as thorough as analyses performed in large laboratories, they are enough to detect the worst cases of contamination, allowing officials to alert sellers and buyers," ayon pa kay Villar.