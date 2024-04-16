Queensland Commits $20M To Home Improvements: Phase 4 Of The Household Resilience Program
Upgrade your home with Queensland's $20M commitment to Phase 4 of the Household Resilience Program. Learn how to claim your share now!BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a proactive move to safeguard homeowners against cyclonic forces, Queensland announces a substantial $20 million commitment to Phase 4 of the Household Resilience Program. This initiative aims to bolster the resilience of homes in central and northern Queensland, particularly those vulnerable to cyclones.
What's the Household Resilience Program About?
The Household Resilience Program stands as a testament to Queensland's dedication to protecting its residents and their properties from the destructive impacts of cyclones. By providing financial assistance to eligible homeowners, the program facilitates essential improvements geared towards enhancing the structural integrity of homes, ultimately mitigating potential damages caused by cyclonic events.
Understanding Funding Allocation
Phase 4 of the Household Resilience Program offers grants covering 75% of improvement costs, with a maximum grant value capped at $11,250, including GST. Homeowners are required to contribute the remaining 25%, ensuring a shared investment in bolstering home resilience. Funding is directly disbursed to the contractor upon completion of approved works, alleviating the financial burden on homeowners.
Insights into Program Benefits and Insurance Implications
Participating homeowners stand to benefit not only from enhanced home resilience but also from potential reductions in insurance premiums. Consultations with insurers may yield insights into premium discounts following the implementation of resilient improvements. The Insurance Council of Australia suggests that premiums could decrease by up to 20% for homeowners who undertake such enhancements.
Navigating Contractor Selection and Additional Works
To ensure the quality and integrity of works undertaken, homeowners are advised to engage licensed and reputable contractors such as Brisbane Roofing Group. While the program covers specific improvements outlined in the application, additional works can be pursued independently at the homeowner's expense.
Securing Your Home's Future
As Queensland continues to face the looming threat of cyclonic events, Phase 4 of the Household Resilience Program offers homeowners a tangible opportunity to fortify their homes and safeguard their families against potential devastation. By seizing this opportunity and investing in resilience, homeowners can take proactive steps towards securing their homes' future resilience and ensuring peace of mind in the face of uncertainty.
Eligibility Criteria and How to Apply
Homeowners residing in houses constructed before 1984 within 50 kilometers of the coast, stretching from Bundaberg to Cape York and extending west to the Northern Territory border, are eligible to apply. It's imperative that applicants qualify as low-income earners and inhabit the home as their primary residence.
Applications can be submitted conveniently through the official program website at www.qld.gov.au/strongerhomes or filling out this form to register their interest. Alternatively, individuals can reach out to their local State Member of Parliament's Electorate Office or dial 13 QGOV (13 7468) to request an application form. With funding allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, prompt action is encouraged.
Jason Wright
Brisbane Roofing Group
+61 7 3186 5449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other