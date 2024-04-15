Nimble Beast Takes Advertising and Production World By Storm

Nimble Beast Logo

There’s a new entrant into the world of live action commercial production and broadcast advertising and things will never be the same.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the burgeoning production center of El Segundo, Nimble Beast brings a fresh approach to commercial production not burdened by the shackles of the traditional agency model. Their agile mindset gives them the ability to boldly execute campaigns and concepts in a variety of different ways, while still servicing major agencies with elevated boutique service.

The company’s clientele includes brands such as Nike, Toyota, Red Bull, New Balance, Skittles, Fiat, Dove, PGA Tour, Avion Tequila, Dove, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Illinois Lottery, Jet Blue JW Marriot, Sir Kensington’s and Cars.com to name a few.

Their highly awarded roster has garnered recognition from bodies such as the Cannes Lions, Effies, Epica Awards, LIA, One Club, and the Webby Awards.

The company was founded in the immigrant spirit operating with the work ethic that comes with it.

Their fresh unique roster includes an Israeli-born Executive Producer who has an intimate knowledge of Michelin star restaurants that rivals his encyclopedic knowledge of cinema and its history, the Screenwriter of a Netflix spy film who escaped to America as a refugee, an Air Force Veteran and former World Series of Poker dealer turned Commercial Photographer who has captured the essence of Barack Obama and lived to tell the tale, a Creative Director brother duo who’ve been joined at the hip since birth and went on to create campaigns for the likes of Skittles and Toyota, and a half Chinese half Venezuelan Director born in Canada who speaks 4 languages and has directed everything from high-profile hip-hop videos to highly-awarded commercial spots.

When reached for comment, executive producer Ofir was unavailable because his yacht in Cannes was outside the range of cellphone service.

Nimble Beast is primed to take projects from concept to completion with a bold creative approach and the motto the company lives by is and will always be: Be Dull or Be Dangerous. We’ve made our choice. What’s Yours?

