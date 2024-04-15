Trinity Integrated Medicine, Dr. Aking Clarifies No Affiliation with Suspended Entity, Maintains Integrity in Healthcare
Trinity Integrated Medicine and Dr. Aking wants the public to know an important fact they are not affiliated with a suspended practice with a similar name.
We want the everyone to know Trinity Integrated Medicine has no connection to this suspended entity. Their name is similar, but that is all. We uphold integrity & the highest standards in healthcare.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, April 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Integrated Medicine / Dr. Aking Clarifies No Affiliation with Suspended Entity Despite Similar Name, Maintains Integrity in Healthcare
— Dr. Rodd Aking & Dr. Padma Aking
Trinity Integrated Medicine (TIM), a cornerstone of integrated healthcare in Arizona, founded by esteemed professionals Dr. Rodd Aking, MD (Internal Medicine), and Dr. Padma Aking, MD (Psychiatry), today announced an important clarification regarding its identity and operations. The reputable healthcare provider emphasizes that it has no affiliation with a similarly named entity, Trinity Integrated Healthcare, which has recently been suspended due to fraudulent activities identified by the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).
Trinity Integrated Medicine has been at the forefront of providing comprehensive integrated healthcare services in Arizona, seamlessly integrating internal medicine and psychiatric care to meet the diverse needs of its patients. Since its inception, Trinity Integrated Medicine has been committed to the highest standards of integrity and quality in patient care with the belief of treating the whole person – mind, body, and spirit.
The distinction comes in light of recent findings by AHCCCS, which has suspended the similarly named organization Trinity Integrated Healthcare for alleged fraudulent practices. Trinity Integrated Medicine wishes to inform the public and its valued patients that although the names of the entities are similar, Trinity Integrated Medicine has NO AFFILIATION AT ALL, AND IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY with the organization that has these allegations and was suspended by AHCCCS. Trinity Integrated Medicine and the Akings, it’s founders, underline its dedication to ethical practices, patient safety, and the provision of exceptional healthcare services.
Dr. Rodd Aking and Dr. Padma Aking, co-founders of Trinity Integrated Medicine, stated, "We want the everyone to know that our organization has no connection to this suspended entity. The name is similar, so it can be easily confused, but we want to assure the public that our operations continue to uphold the highest standards in healthcare. We are deeply committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of our patients and the wider community. Our focus remains on delivering integrated, patient-centered care with integrity."
Trinity Integrated Medicine is proud of its unblemished record, and continues to serve the Arizona community with dedication and excellence in healthcare. The organization encourages anyone with concerns or questions to reach out directly for clarification and support.
For more information about Trinity Integrated Medicine and its services, please visit www.TrinityMedicine.com or call 623-873-0112, or contact TIM’s Manager at 623-873-0112 / info@trinitymedicine.com.
About Trinity Integrated Medicine Trinity Integrated Medicine is a leading provider of integrated healthcare services in Arizona, founded by internal medicine doctor, Rodd Aking, MD, and licensed psychiatrist/doctor, Padma Aking, MD. With a focus on combining internal medicine and psychiatric care, Trinity Integrated Medicine is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered healthcare solutions that treat the whole person – mind, body, and spirit.
